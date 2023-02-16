"Full speed ahead" for Texans decision-makers | Daily Brew

Feb 15, 2023 at 08:57 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Since DeMeco Ryans was hired, the decision-makers for the Texans have been busy.

Rounding out a coaching staff, evaluating players on the current roster and prepping for the 2023 NFL Draft are just a few things Houston's done the past two weeks.

General Manager Nick Caserio, in a Wednesday Texans Radio interview with Marc Vandermeer and John Harris, explained how he, Ryans and coaches and scouts have "been immersed in a little bit of everything" during a "great" time for the franchise.

"First and foremost was the focus on the coaching staff," Caserio said. "Trying to solidify the staff. We went through a process there last week, multiple moving parts, but just trying to identify some different people and coaches that we thought would be a fit for what we're doing. So that was the primary focus."

While the new assistants haven't been announced, Caserio said "the majority of the staff" is now in place.

"We've kind of transitioned to the new staff familiarizing themselves with our team," Caserio said. "To have an understanding of what we have here, both players on the roster and then players that will be free agents before we transition to looking at players externally in terms of who's going to be available, league-wide."

Meanwhile, after spending the bulk of the autumn on the road, with the Combine and Pro Days ahead over the month and change, the college scouts are back inside NRG Stadium.

"We're going through our second round of draft meetings," Caserio said. "This is a little bit more granular in terms of the evaluation. We actually talk about the player, what's the role, what's the vision, what's the grade, how do we see that player."

Caserio also explained how the Texans will try to use time at the Combine to visit with some players—typically underclassmen—they've not previously met.

The third-year general manager described this time as a bit of a "balancing act" for everyone involved but was enthused by the "full speed ahead" mentality of the organization.

The Combine begins in less than two weeks in Indianapolis.

Related Content

news

What to expect on Season 12 of Texans All Access | Daily Brew

Season 12 of Texans All Access will bring the latest from General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.

news

Gary Kubiak's biggest piece of advice to DeMeco Ryans | Daily Brew

Gary Kubiak told SportsRadio 610 that he reached out to DeMeco Ryans to give him some words of advice as a first-time head coach.

news

Inside the interview: DeMeco Ryans impressed | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was very impressive in his first interview with Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

news

Optimism about DeMeco Ryans extends far beyond Houston | Daily Brew

Texans Analyst John Harris explains how the optimism about the Houston Texans hiring of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't just limited to H-Town.

news

DeMeco Ryans gives inside look at his mic'd up moment | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans watched his mic'd up moment and gave insight on his leadership and relationship with teammates like Brian Cushing and Andre Johnson.

news

These eight Texans went to the Senior Bowl, got drafted by Houston | Daily Brew

There are eight members on the Texans roster right now who took part in the Senior Bowl and were then drafted by Houston.

news

5 Things to Watch at Senior Bowl | Daily Brew

Radio Sideline Reporter/Texans Analyst John Harris shared the five things and players he's most looking forward to seeing next week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.

news

Texans head coaching job ranked most appealing by The Athletic | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans emerged as the most appealing head coach opening by The Athletic this week.

news

Texans to travel east and far less in 2023 Season | Daily Brew

The Texans will log nearly 1,000 less air miles this season compared to 2022, and they won't travel west of Houston.

news

An evolving Senior Bowl in 2023 | Daily Brew

John Harris outlines a few changes to the 2023 Senior Bowl that will give opportunities to more coaches in the pipeline.

Advertising