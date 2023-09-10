Game Recap: Texans fall 25-9 in season opener at Ravens

FIRST QUARTER

On the opening drive in Baltimore, the Houston Texans defense forced a three-and-out for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. DE Jonathan Greenard sacked Jackson on third-and-2 for a loss of seven yards. Baltimore was forced to punt from its own nine-yard line.

The Texans also punted on their opening series, but after the Ravens were flagged for running into punter Ty Zentner, decided to go for it on fourth-and-1. A costly sack on C.J. Stroud set up Baltimore's offense on a short field at the Houston 36-yard line.

Jackson and the offense drove down to the Houston 25-yard line before Steven Nelson intercepted a pass intended for rookie WR Zay Flowers on third down. Stroud and the offense took over at the Texans 15-yard line. Stroud escaped a sack and connected with Tank Dell on third down but a holding penalty negated the play. Noah Brown's catch on third-and-13 came up short for the first down to end the drive and force a punt.

The Ravens scored the first points of the day after J.K. Dobbins rushed for a four-yard touchdown with one minute remaining in the first quarter. Jackson scrambled 10 yards and connected with Flowers on a 21-yard pass on the nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive.