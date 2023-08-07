GAME WEEK is here!!! | Daily Brew

Good morning.
IT'S GAME WEEK!!!
Yes, I know it's a preseason game, but still: the Texans will play a football contest against another team on Thursday evening.
Today and tomorrow, Houston practices at 9 a.m. CT. On Wednesday, they'll fly to New England. They'll play the Patriots at 6 p.m. CT Thursday.
Today in the Brew, we talk night practice, flag football and a whole lot more.
Let's start with some night moves.
The Texans practiced at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and it was MUCH cooler and breezier than the 9 a.m. practices they normally have. Our pal John Harris broke down what he saw here in the Harris Hits.
After that night practice, I caught up with defensive lineman Jerry Hughes, and we had a nice conversation. You can read the highlights of it HERE, or just listen to all of it below.
Earlier in the day Saturday, there was a spirited flag football game inside the Houston Methodist Training Center bubble. Some notable names from the Houston music scene, as well as the Houston media took part in the festivities.
Lastly, if you've not seen DeMeco Ryans mic'd up...then check out the following video. He wore a wire during camp, as did safety Jalen Pitre.