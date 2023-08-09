Gameday Eve, H-Town Made & John Candy | Daily Brew

Tomorrow is the first preseason game of the DeMeco Ryans era, so today let's slug down an iced coffee, or two, with a little half-and-half and Splenda.
There's a lot to get to this am.
Let's begin with a recap of what went down yesterday at practice. Our pal John Harris broke it all down with the Harris Hits.
After practice I caught up with defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway. He played for DeMeco Ryans last season in San Francisco and followed him here to Houston this offseason. Ridgeway's spent time with the Colts and Eagles, as well, and has a unique perspective. Here's a written recap of our conversation, and you can listen to the whole thing right below.
Jalen Pitre, Jerry Hughes and Kenyon Green are all from the Houston area. So is Steven Sims, Jr. Tank Dell and Case Keenum played their college ball here at the University of Houston. And don't forget about tight end Eric Tomlinson of Klein High School. He's back for another go-round with his hometown squad, and happy to be here. Adam Winkler of ABC-13/KTRK had this nice piece on Tomlinson.
Also, what do you get when you combine linebacker Denzel Perryman with Deepi Sidhu and running back Dameon Pierce? DPx3...
