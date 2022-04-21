GM Nick Caserio open to trades, but not expecting much action at No. 3 | Daily Brew

Flexible, open-minded and adaptable.

That's how Nick Caserio describes the process of making trades during the NFL Draft. The Houston Texans general manager, now in his second season with the team, currently has 11 draft selections which include the No. 3 and No. 13 overall picks. Caserio, who has said he is "open for business" when it comes to trading the No. 3 overall pick, admitted he expects there to be more interest in the Texans' No. 13 pick instead.

"The reality is that there are probably very few teams that are going to want to come up to three, just being honest," Caserio said during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday. "I mean, that's ok so probably pick at three and then 13, could we go up, could we go down? I would say over the next week or so, you're going to talk to different teams just more about positioning, about what's their philosophy, what's their willingness to move."

Following the Deshaun Watson trade to the Cleveland Browns last month, the Texans gained a first-round pick (13th overall) and a fourth rounder (107th overall via Detroit) in this year's draft as well as a first-round pick in 2023 and 2024, a third-round pick next year and a fourth rounder in 2024. Houston sent a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Browns as part of the trade deal.

Caserio says his conversations with other NFL teams about trading up or down will continue during this final week leading up to the draft.

"Where we are as we sit here today, five in the first 80 and then we have another two in the fourth round so let's call it seven in the top 108," Caserio said. "That's assuming nothing changes which I wouldn't hold my breath on that."

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 from Las Vegas.

