GM Nick Caserio to speak at NFL Women's Forum | Daily Brew

Mar 10, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio will be a featured speaker at the NFL's six annual Women's Forum on March 14 and March 15. The purpose of the forum is to bolster the pipeline for women in football operations roles across the league as part of an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Featured speakers for this year's virtual forum include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner Goodell, as well as three club owners, eight head coaches and seven general managers, including Caserio.

The two-day Forum, which will be held virtually for the second consecutive year, includes panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking activities with owners, executives, coaches, industry experts and hiring managers representing organizations including the NFL and Women Leaders in College Sports. Most participants attending this forum work in entry-level college football roles and will learn what could be next for them in a career in professional football.

There have been 23 NFL clubs that have hired past Forum participants and over 200 opportunities have emerged for women in all levels of football since its inception in 2017.

