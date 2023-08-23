GM thoughts, C.J. Stroud and...pickleball? | Daily Brew

Happy Wednesday, and hope your Daily Brew is a lively one.
The GM talked, the QB's into pickle ball and the Good Guys are back on the practice field later this morning.
General Manager Nick Caserio joined Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris on the radio yesterday and had a good visit. You can listen to it all below.
It's no big surprise, but Caserio and company are "pretty close" to knowing who will stay and who will get cut next week when the rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53 players.
Everybody loves pickleball and plays pickleball and if you don't love and play pickleball you just don't realize that you actually do. Because it's everywhere. And Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud is now involved with it as well.
Speaking of Stroud...
Did you know the Texans are going to publicize the uniform combinations on a week-by-week basis this season? That's one of the many tidbits that came out in a fan question mailbag I answered yesterday.