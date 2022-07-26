GMA brings burger competition to Houston, Texans Legend Johnathan Joseph judges | Daily Brew

Jul 26, 2022 at 05:54 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Famous for its restaurant and food scene, Houston was the latest stop on ABC's Good Morning America for the "United States of Burgers" competition on Tuesday. Judging the showdown between Houston-area finalists Trill Burgers and Burger-Chan, was Texans Legend Johnathan Joseph, along with Top Chef finalist and Olympian Dawn Burrell, ABC-13 anchor Chauncy Glover.

The Houston-edition of GMA's national burger battle took place at Saint Arnold Brewing Company just north of downtown. Joseph and the judges, accompanied by TORO, Houston Texans cheerleaders and the Texans Drumline playing in the background, sampled both burgers before unanimously voting for the OG Trill Burger. Houston rapper Bun B, founder of Trill Burgers, was awarded the Golden Spatula.

Trill Burgers advances for a chance to compete for Best Burger in America and $10,000 in New York City on Friday, July 29.

Check out the full burger competition here:

