Harris Hits: Arizona Cardinals Week 11

Nov 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

231120-harris-hits

It's almost as if the Texans are playing a game of "Can you top THIS?" each and every week. 

Beat Tampa Bay with a C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell walk off touchdown. What are you going to do for an encore?

Beat Cincinnati on a walk off FG on the road. What are you going to do for an encore after THAT?

Beat Arizona with a defensive stop (multiple stops, actually) with 0:30 seconds left in the game. What are you going to do for an encore NOW?

Play Jacksonville next week for the top spot in the AFC South. However, that'll have to wait a little bit because we've got to go back and knock down some Harris Hits after this 21-16 win over Arizona Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans find a way to make each and every game exciting and I'm too old for some of this excitement!! I kid, I kid but I'd rather the Texans put teams to sleep when they have the opportunity to do so. Think about it, last week in Cincinnati, the Texans hammered the Bengals but a mistake here and a Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase bomb TD there and it's a 60 minute ball game. Sunday against the Cardinals was similar. The Texans failed to convert on a fourth down in the red zone on the first drive of the game. Three interceptions were thrown in the red zone and a 47-yard field goal was missed. Let's just say that the Texans convert two drives into TD and one other into a field goal - that's 17 points, tacked on to 21 to make 38. It's not a stressful afternoon with a comfortable three score lead for much of the second half but it didn't quite happen that way. However, a win is a win, though, right?

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Cardinals | Week 11

View the best photos from the Week 11 matchup between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

GAGAZ
1 / 79
CMZ04298
2 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04276
3 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04297
4 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04283
5 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04294
6 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
231119-singletary-highlight
7 / 79
CMZ04302
8 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04290
9 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04283
10 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04289
11 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04287
12 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04288
13 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04276
14 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04301
15 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04299
16 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ04292
17 / 79
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
231119-stroud-TD
18 / 79
CS1_4271
19 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4204
20 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4301
21 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4193
22 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4197
23 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4202
24 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4192
25 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4188
26 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4178
27 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4184
28 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4171
29 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4175
30 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4126
31 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4122
32 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4169
33 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4104
34 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3926
35 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3932
36 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3887
37 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3881
38 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3873
39 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3913
40 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3895
41 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_3919
42 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_0758
43 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_0753
44 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_0737
45 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4597
46 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_4607
47 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_0730
48 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER
_2MW7372
49 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7363
50 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7263
51 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7350
52 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7349
53 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7348
54 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7261
55 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7294
56 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7292
57 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7293
58 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7291
59 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7277
60 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7248
61 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7324
62 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7321
63 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7311
64 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7305
65 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7304
66 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7303
67 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7301
68 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7302
69 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7297
70 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7307
71 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7320
72 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7300
73 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7296
74 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7252
75 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7260
76 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7268
77 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7253
78 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW7275
79 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The defense was in game saving mode in the second half as the offense struggled to move the ball effectively and/or turned it over two different times in the red zone. The offensive drive chart in the second half went like this - missed FG, punt, punt, pick, pick but the defense saved the game. The three Cardinals drives in the fourth quarter ended on downs, ended on downs and, yep, you guessed it, ended on downs. I'm not sure I've ever seen that in a game, ever.

There were a ton of defenders that earned their flowers on Sunday afternoon and I'm not sure which one should be mentioned first, but I'm going with Sting.

The pressure that's associated with being a top three overall pick in the NFL Draft is immense and it's even more so when said draft pick has struggled with injuries as Derek Stingley Jr. has in his two years in Houston. But, last week in Cincinnati, Stingley Jr. returned to the lineup and played a solid game against his former LSU pals. He spent most of that game knocking off the rust in the win over Cincinnati. He was even sharper in his return to NRG Stadium. On the fourth drive of the game, the Cardinals, trailing for the first time all game, decided to test Stingley down the field. 

Bad move.

Stingley ran with Hollywood Brown down the field and when the talented Cardinals WR looked back for the ball, Sting did too. Then, as the ball was in the air, Stingley went up and snatched it out of the air for his second career INT and first at NRG Stadium. I mean, that was one heck of a play. He had a pass breakup later in the game on a dig route to WR Greg Dortch. Sting was instrumental, along with Tavierre Thomas, in stopping Dortch on a 4th and three at the outset of the fourth quarter. Seeing Sting make key plays throughout the game was the perfect tonic for him, the team and the Texans fans. There isn't a defensive player I'm asked more about than Sting and he answered any, and all, of their questions with his performance on Sunday.

Will Anderson Jr. was the Terminator on Sunday - one sack, one impressive as all get out TFL and two QB hits, including one on Kyler Murray on the final Cardinals offensive play of the game. The sack was his third on the season. He's gotten so close throughout the season to sacks and the sort and has just come up short. But, he's been fabulous getting pressure on QBs all year long. He took that to a different level today as he was game changing today. His takedown of Cardinals RB James Conner was as impressive as anything I saw all day long. He was HIM as the kids like to say in this win over the Cardinals.

How much more can I say about LB Blake Cashman? He moved over to MLB against the Cardinals because of the suspension/injury of two Texans LBs. So, he had to handle ALL of the communication on a day when the fans were raucous and more boisterous than ever. Oh yeah, he finished with 19 tackles, one TFL, one sack and two QB hits. Bills CB Rasul Douglas will win AFC Defensive Player of the Week, but Cash should get a ton of acclaim for that effort, to say the least.

His fellow LB Christian Harris also played one of his best games. He had one impressive as all get out TFL and two passes defensed on bat downs of Kyler Murray's throws. With Denzel Perryman AND Henry To'o To'o out of this contest, Cashman and Harris needed to step up and play 100% of the snaps, which I believe each one of them did. Harris' speed and athleticism have popped the past two weeks, in particular, and he helps give this Texans defense an edge. He's not afraid to let an opposing offensive player know that they shouldn't try him that day. That added edge has played a role for this defense lately.

The Texans have had a 140+ yard receiver in each of their last three games. They've had a 140+ yard receiver in the following games.

Nico Collins - week 2 v. Colts (146 yards)

Tank Dell - week 3 @ Jaguars (145 yards)

Nico Collins - week 4 v. Steelers (168 yards)

Noah Brown - week 9 v. Tampa Bay (153 yards)

Noah Brown - week 10 @ Cincinnati (172 yards)

Tank Dell - week 11 v. Cardinals (149 yards)

They've also had 100+ yard performances in two other games as well

Tank Dell - week 9 v. Tampa Bay (114 yards)

Dalton Schultz - week 9 v. Tampa Bay (130 yards)

For a basis of comparison, the Texans had no 140+ yard performances last year and just two performances over 100 yards receiving in a game.

Chris Moore - 124 yards @ Dallas

Brandin Cooks - 106 yards @ Indianapolis

Tank's long TD catch before halftime was his sixth of the season, which tied a Texans rookie record (Owen Daniels had six in 2006). Dell also has seven more games on the schedule to break that record. The Texans record in a season is DeAndre Hopkins' 13 in 2017, which isn't, seemingly, completely out of reach, but going to be tough to get with so many pass catchers getting in on the action this year. Dalton Schultz added another one to his ledger, giving him five. Nico Collins has four, while Noah Brown, Robert Woods and Brevin Jordan have one each. So, QB C.J. Stroud spreads the wealth as he did again on Sunday. Speaking of C.J.

On the way home after the game one of the weirdest stats hit me. 

The Texans are 3-0 in games in which C.J. Stroud has thrown an interception (New Orleans, Cincinnati and Arizona). 

Thing about it is that I thought Stroud had one of his better throwing games of his short career. He was taking what he wanted throughout the day, but the three INTs came in the end zone or the red zone. Say the Texans don't turn the ball over and kick field goals on those drives. The Texans put up 30 points and no one is sweating the end of that game…for the sixth straight week. Either way, Stroud was 27 of 37 for 336 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That throw to Tank was on every single highlight show around the world. It elicited M-V-P chants throughout NRG Stadium on a day when the crowd was ON ONE all day long.

On the interception that was tipped into the hands of Cardinals LB Krys Barnes, big George Fant ran down Barnes on the opposite side of the field to save a TD. The Texans then got a defensive stop as they did throughout the entire fourth quarter. The big men were hauling down the field to make that stop but it was Fant who eventually stopped him on the sideline. What a play that saved seven points!

Fant and the OL were magnificent again in the run game. Devin 'Motor' Singletary ran 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Texans hadn't registered a running TD by a RB at NRG Stadium all season until Motor ran behind one of the best blocked run plays I've seen this season. 

Singletary continues to run with such great vision, quickness and power. His strength is probably one of the least talked about aspects of his game, but when he got hit at the three yard line on his TD run, he carried Cardinals defenders into the end zone for his tuddy.

Related Content

news

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-27 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in the Queen City.
news

Harris Hits: Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 39-37 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town.
news

Harris Hits: Week 8 at Carolina

The Houston Texans fell to 3-4 after losing 15-13 to the Panthers. John Harris recaps the thrilling affair in Charlotte.
news

Harris Hits: Week 6 vs. New Orleans

Sunday's WIN wasn't pretty, wasn't ugly, it was just perfect…it was a WIN. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town
news

Harris Hits: Week 5 at Atlanta

The Houston Texans fell to 2-3 after losing 21-19 to the Falcons. John Harris recaps the see-saw affair in the Dirty Dirty.
news

Harris Hits: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh

The Texans earned their second victory of the 2023 season at home against the Steelers. John Harris recaps the 30-6 win. 
news

Harris Hits: Week 3 at Jacksonville

The Texans earned their first victory of the 2023 season on the road in Jacksonville. John Harris recaps the 37-17 win. 
news

Harris Hits: Week 2 vs. Colts

The Texans hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 home opener falling 31-20
news

Harris Hits: Week 1 at Baltimore

The Texans started the 2023 season in a tough Baltimore environment. Despite the 25-9 loss, there are still things to look forward to heading into Week 2
news

Harris Hits: Texans at Saints | Preseason Week 3

Hits on the Preseason Week 3 finale at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
news

Harris Hits: Texans-Dolphins joint practice #2

Hits on the final joint practice with the Dolphins, seven-on-seven matchups and containing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
Advertising