Harris Hits: Arizona Cardinals Week 11

For a basis of comparison, the Texans had no 140+ yard performances last year and just two performances over 100 yards receiving in a game.

Chris Moore - 124 yards @ Dallas

Brandin Cooks - 106 yards @ Indianapolis

Tank's long TD catch before halftime was his sixth of the season, which tied a Texans rookie record (Owen Daniels had six in 2006). Dell also has seven more games on the schedule to break that record. The Texans record in a season is DeAndre Hopkins' 13 in 2017, which isn't, seemingly, completely out of reach, but going to be tough to get with so many pass catchers getting in on the action this year. Dalton Schultz added another one to his ledger, giving him five. Nico Collins has four, while Noah Brown, Robert Woods and Brevin Jordan have one each. So, QB C.J. Stroud spreads the wealth as he did again on Sunday. Speaking of C.J.

On the way home after the game one of the weirdest stats hit me.

The Texans are 3-0 in games in which C.J. Stroud has thrown an interception (New Orleans, Cincinnati and Arizona).

Thing about it is that I thought Stroud had one of his better throwing games of his short career. He was taking what he wanted throughout the day, but the three INTs came in the end zone or the red zone. Say the Texans don't turn the ball over and kick field goals on those drives. The Texans put up 30 points and no one is sweating the end of that game…for the sixth straight week. Either way, Stroud was 27 of 37 for 336 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That throw to Tank was on every single highlight show around the world. It elicited M-V-P chants throughout NRG Stadium on a day when the crowd was ON ONE all day long.

On the interception that was tipped into the hands of Cardinals LB Krys Barnes, big George Fant ran down Barnes on the opposite side of the field to save a TD. The Texans then got a defensive stop as they did throughout the entire fourth quarter. The big men were hauling down the field to make that stop but it was Fant who eventually stopped him on the sideline. What a play that saved seven points!

Fant and the OL were magnificent again in the run game. Devin 'Motor' Singletary ran 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Texans hadn't registered a running TD by a RB at NRG Stadium all season until Motor ran behind one of the best blocked run plays I've seen this season.