Harris Hits: C.J. Stroud and the Texans Offense Have Their Best Day of Training Camp

There's no tougher day in training camp than one smack dab in the middle of TC, in the searing heat AND in pads. Yet, day 13, baby, in the heat and it was rocking. Here are my Harris Hits from one heck of a day at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Best Offensive Practice I Can Remember

I'm going to start with one overarching observation from the day. It's not a statement that I take lightly and I know that some will push back, but just know that this was one of the best overall offensive practices that I can ever remember, if not THE best I've seen. It's a qualitative assessment more than quantitative, but each level of the offense played at a high level throughout the practice. Deep strikes. Blitz pickups. Great catches. Tremendous throws. OL movement off the ball. It was all on display on Sunday afternoon.

One-on-Ones: Will Anderson Jr. Pulls a New Trick Out of the Bag

The day started with the one-on-ones and I went, as usual, with the big guys - OL and DL. The first rep of the day was T Blake Fisher v. DE Will Anderson Jr. I loved this rep for one major reason. Every player has tendencies and go-to moves and such, but when a player starts to evolve and add tricks to the trade, so to speak, oh man, look the heck out. Anderson Jr. threw a move at Fisher that I haven't seen from him and halfway through the rep, he started laughing because he could tell Fisher (or anyone else for that matter) hadn't ever seen that from him. The AI is learning…again.

It shouldn't go without saying how important DT Sheldon Rankins is to this defense and team. He's a slick pass rusher too and his swipe/rip was on point again on his first rep against one of the team's IOL.

The Interior Offensive Line Anchors Up

C/G Evan Brown isn't going to lose a pushing contest so when DT Kayden McDonald attempted to power through him, Brown anchored with those tree trunk legs of his to win that rep.

C Jake Andrews did a similar thing when he anchored against a bull rush for a definitive win just after Evan's win.

Then, Tommy T gave rookie C/G Keylan Rutledge the "WHAT FOR" with a quick burst and power rush. Man, wow, when DT Togiai's juiced up off the snap, he's tough to even slow down.

DE Ali Gaye has some really stellar moments. He had a tremendous rush against the Chargers that forced a throwaway and in these one-on-ones, he threw some power at the tackle on the far side to get inside to the QB for a sack.

C/G Jarrett Patterson continued his solid training camp with his one-on-one rep against DT Naquan Jones. Patterson won inside hands and held up against Naquan's power up the field. Really good anchoring and strength from the fourth year veteran versatile OL.

Logan Hall and Dylan Horton Are Going to Be Problems

DE Logan Hall is going to be a problem for OL this year. When he pops out to DE, when needed, he's too strong for TEs and a lot of tackles. When inside, he's too quick for interior OL. During one-on-ones, he threw a move typically used outside on the inside and it was sick. He went right around a guard for the win (didn't get the number on the guard - writing way too fast at this point).

DE Dylan Horton continued to rise with his play on the outside during one-on-ones. There is no hesitation with his rushes and he hits with power, speed and counter moves. He's night and day different than he was as a rookie. He plays hard as all get out and his hands and timing on the rush are improving by the minute. He had a couple of great battles with T Braden Smith.

Seven Straight Completions in Seven-on-Seven

On the first play of seven-on-seven, QB C.J. Stroud threw to WR Nico Collins on an inside route, but CB Kamari Lassiter was able to wrestle the ball away for a pass breakup. But, BUT, the ball didn't hit the ground for the next seven reps, all completions from all three QBs.

After Stroud connected with Collins on a short catch-and-run completion, the fourth year veteran QB threw his best strike of the day. He saw rookie WR Lewis Bond breaking away from the defense on the post route and launched as pretty a parabola as possible. It fell into Bond's hands for a TD. That was a four asterisk play and one that set the whole practice off, really.

"Another SEED!" That's what I wrote on the next play of seven-on-seven as Stroud hit WR Xavier Hutchinson on the out breaking route down the field. Put that sucker right on the money for the completion.

Then, QB Davis Mills continued the seven-on-seven streak. He first hit WR Justin Watson moving in between two defenders for a catch. Then, it was WR Josh Kelly time for the next two completions. The deep out route that Mills put right on the 8 and the 5 of Kelly's jersey for the second completion was so pretty.

Newly acquired QB Brett Rypien wouldn't let the streak die as he hit TE Foster Moreau for the seventh straight QB completion of seven-on-seven.

I remember thinking "Okay, the offense has done this before in seven-on-seven, but can it continue?" It did in a big way.

Keylan Rutledge Takes the Challenge

I wrote in Harris Hits yesterday how well LB Henry To'oTo'o had been playing all facets of the game, but in particular the run game. He'd been shooting gaps and making a ton of plays. So, on the first play of the first team session, I couldn't help but notice Keylan Rutledge occupying To'oTo'o on the inside run. I could just hear the OL meeting room watching film on Saturday. "Hey, we need to get a hat on 39 on these run plays." Keylan took the challenge, took it on himself to make the play and executed a great second level block on Sunday.

A couple of plays later, rookie RB Noah Whittington made a nice run off the right side and had he been able to keep his cleats in the ground, he would've housed that run into the end zone.

Two plays later, QB Davis Mills rolled to his right after play action and threw back to his left to WR Jared Wayne well down the field. Mills placed that ball just over the DB and Wayne hauled it in for another chunk play for the offense.

D Mo slalomed his way through the defense on the next play. RB David Montgomery took a handoff and hid behind a puller, then squirted through, then cut out of the chaos and into the open. He got a great block from G Ed Ingram and then used his great vision to see his way through the rest of the defense.

Taking Profit: Why First and Second Down Matter

I used the phrase "taking profit" all the time. I can't remember who I first heard say that as it refers to QBs completing a short checkdown or hitting a short hot route to pick up whatever positive yardage is available. First and second down, to me, are profit downs. So, on the second down of the team period, it was not lost on me when Stroud threw to his checkdown RB Woody Marks out of the backfield for about four or five yards. Now, it's third and two and not third and long. That profit was valuable and Stroud picked it up on that second down toss as Will Anderson Jr. closed in.

Kamari Lassiter Was the Best Defensive Player on the Field

At the start of the second team drill, Stroud threw short to WR Jayden Higgins who was able to catch-and-run for about five yards.

Then, Stroud threw a dart to Nico Collins for a first down. Two plays later, the defense threw pressure at the offense and Rutledge and Marks picked up what appeared to be free rushers at the snap. That gave C.J. all kinds of time to throw the fade route to Collins down the near sideline. Only a TREMENDOUS play from Lassiter, knocking the ball away at the last second, kept it from being the perfect offensive play. Kamari was the best defensive player on the field today.

Lassiter wasn't done. In fact, on the very next play, Stroud threw a seed to Jared Wayne across the middle of the field and Lassiter stuck his hand in and deflected it away to eliminate another completion. He's game ready.

Noah Whittington Rips Off the Run of the Camp

A few plays later in a new series in team period two, Whittington had as good a run on the interior as we've had all camp. He was patient finding his gap and then when he saw it open, BOOM, he was through it into the secondary relatively untouched.

The very next play, Mills drilled a fastball to TE Cade Stover who carved out space in the defense, made the catch and sprinted up the field.

Davis Mills and Daniel Sobkowicz Connect for the Play of the Day

Then, just inside the red zone, Mills booted to his right and saw WR Daniel Sobkowicz breaking toward the sideline in the end zone. Mills, on the run, mind you, let rip a fastball of all fastballs and the rookie from Illinois State reached out and snatched the ball into his body, tapping both feet down for the incredible touchdown. I just kept writing GREAT, GREAT, GREAT in my notebook. That was really a sweet connection.

Two plays later, in team period three, Stroud threw a slant to Nico, but it got tipped…but then it was caught…by Nico. So, all's well that ends well, but it was a great adjustment from Nico to go up and get that tipped ball near the red zone.

Calen Bullock Hears It, Then Makes the Play

The next play was really interesting. The scrimmage line was well down from the music so I could hear the communication really well. Just before the ball was about to be snapped, I could hear a defender encouraging S Calen Bullock to move forward and cover TE Foster Moreau. He moved up near the LOS just before the snap…and then knocked away the pass intended for Moreau for a PBU.

I would like to tell you what happened on the next play, but it's sworn to secrecy. Just know it was a TD.

The very next play was a run, I think. I say "I think" because DE Danielle Hunter was in the backfield so damn fast that I think he tackled the RB…might have been C.J. Damn, I don't even know; that's how fast he arrived on the scene.

Alijah Huzzie's Pick and a Ka'imi Fairbairn Finish

Mills took over a couple of plays later, got GREAT blitz pickup protection and then he did his part. The pressure came from his left, so he threw right, into the hands of Cade Stover. Take that profit, Davis, nice!

But, on the next play, CB Alijah Huzzie made the INT of the day, in fact, it might have been the only one. He jumped an out route brilliantly and he took off as soon as the ball was thrown. He snatched the thing on the run for the pick.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn ended practice, making a 40-yard field goal attempt after a move the ball team drill. Stroud hit Nico a couple of times on back-to-back plays to help set up his star kicker for the 40-yarder.

Next Up: The Bowl, Then the Raiders