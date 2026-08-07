Harris Hits: Jared Wayne Steals the Show at August 7 Texans Training Camp

There's hot and then there's "Houston" hot. Friday was HOUSTON hot and everyone noticed throughout day eight of Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It was so hot the sun was sweating, seemingly, but the squad got some good work done without the pads before a Saturday night practice. Let's dive into my Harris Hits from Friday's workout.

The one guy who made a major statement, if you will, was WR Jared Wayne.

The first play that caught my eye was literally from the corner of my eye. I stood in the back of the south end zone as the team did a seven on seven red zone drill. That's such a great place to stand and I do that often during games when the Texans are in the low red zone. So, on the third play of the series, QB C.J. Stroud threw a ball right at me. Literally, that ball was thrown right at my head; I thought he was throwing it AT me. Then, out of the corner of my eye I see #89 fly into the picture. Wayne reached up, snatched the throw and tapped both feet for a TD. C.J.'s throw was outstanding and the catch/body control were phenomenal as well from Wayne.

Then, later in team drills, Wayne put a double move on the CB in front of him to get WIDE ACRE OPEN. Stroud could've punted him the ball he was so wide open for another easy catch/chunk play.

About four plays later, QB Davis Mills booted out to right and found Wayne again. What stood out to me on that play was how Jared adjusted his route for Mills. He saw Mills moving to his right so he ran with him on the crosser, but could feel the DB sprinting hard behind him. Then, he applied Top Gun Tom Cruise tactics…throw on the brakes and he'll fly right by. That's what happened. The DB got over committed as Wayne stopped, pivoted back inside and caught the throw from Mills for a first down.

That concluded a big day for Wayne and it was noticed by MANY on Friday morning.

The initial seven on seven period didn't start well for the offense as S Jalen Pitre had an outstanding interception to start the period. He was lurking in his coverage area and as soon as the ball was thrown, he jumped it for the pick.

Stroud rebounded with that throw to Wayne and that TD to Jared seemed to jolt him back into a rhythmic groove throwing the football.

The very next play, Mills threw a DOT on a seam route to TE Marlin Klein for a TD. The rookie TE from Michigan was also noticeable and has been the last few practices as well. He has caught the ball extremely well.

Rookie WR Lewis Bond made the next two catches in a row, one each from Mills and QB Graham Mertz. The defense thought his second catch was a CB Collin Wright pass breakup, but the refs said the rookie from Chicago made the catch.

The team did not wear pads today, but if there's one thing that I've realized over this season and every other under DeMeco Ryans…IT DOES NOT MATTER. Physicality matters at all times. I say that because when the pads are off, most teams will lay off physically, but not these guys, not this defense, in particular. Perfect example of how that happens took place in the first team drill. Stroud threw a check down to RB David Montgomery who then slalomed his way up the field…until LB Henry To'oTo'o threw the perfect "Peanut Punch" to knock the ball out and CB Derek Stingley Jr. picked it up going the other way. That was so good from Henry, so, so good.

DE Jadeveon Clowney decided that he was going to wreck a few plays about four or five plays after Henry's forced fumble. I was still standing in the end zone, but I saw the hair flying all over the place and then before I could blink, Mills looked to his right and saw #90 about to eat his lunch. Clowney made short work of the RT and was in Mills' lap, forcing Mills to dirt the ball to avoid a sack.

Even though the pads were off, RB Noah Whittington had a brilliant run, escaping out of the backside of a run while in the red zone. He saw the backside overcommit, cut through a small gap on the backside and then BURST into the open. The defense didn't touch him until he crossed the goal line for about a 20-yard TD. He's showing up large every single day and I can't wait for Texans fans to see him against the Chargers in Preseason game #1.

Montgomery would get a modicum of revenge, if that's what we'll call it, a few plays later when he caught a short pass out in the left flat wide open for a TD.

Then, fellow RB Woody Marks hit one of the best runs of camp, one that would become a long touchdown run. With or without pads, that was a freaking special run and Marks has looked really strong and explosive early in camp.

A few plays later, Mills stepped under center and he got SUPER hot. He first hit Klein on an option route for completion. Then, he found Wayne back inside on an in route for a reception. The defense decided to shake things up and bring pressure on the next play and Mills beat that, throwing HOT to a wide open TE Cade Stover. Then, Mills found Wayne on that boot I mentioned earlier for his fourth straight completion. Smokin' hot!

Wright didn't come up with a PBU as he had nearly every single practice, but he helped keep the offense out of the end zone with his coverage during the third team period. WR Treyvhon Saunders ran a post route and Wright was in excellent position to force an incompletion from Mertz.

Then, DE Dominique Robinson FLEW around the defense's left side for a definite sack. There was no debate on that one and it was one of Robinson's best pass rushes of camp.

A few plays later, still in the third team period, Stroud moved up in the pocket after a little pressure moved him off the spot. He launched for the end zone to WR Jayden Higgins who was open in the end zone. Higgins made a wonderful catch for the touchdown, landing his wallet just inside the back line.

On the next play, CB Jaylin Smith made a wonderful play, knocking away what looked like a sure TD to WR Justin Watson.

Then, CB Tremon Smith finished practice with an interception that fell into his waiting arms after being tipped by Bond.

That'll do it for a Friday practice in searing heat at the Houston Methodist Training Center. See you tomorrow NIGHT, yes, 6 PM to 8 PM - let's GO!!!