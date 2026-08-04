Harris Hits: Trenches Take Center Stage as C.J. Stroud Sparkles at Texans Training Camp

We've not reached Groundhog Day status at training camp just yet, but we're certainly living in the Dog Days of the summer. That said, the Texans are getting great work in the 95+ degree heat at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Here are my Harris Hits from day number six…I think. I lost count already.

The one-on-ones started today and I spent the day with my favorite people in the building - The Trenches. OL/DL one-on-ones and as expected, or at least what I thought would happen, things got chippy, but it was enlightening to see the big fellas work pass rush moves against one another.

The first rep of the day was a reunion of sorts as DE Will Anderson Jr. faced former Colt/current Texan T Braden Smith. That was a battle as it was when the two faced one another when Smith was at RT in Indianapolis. What stood out to me was Anderson Jr. attempted to counter inside on Smith and Braden was able to stay in front. Anderson Jr. let out a guttural "ARRGGH" halfway through the rep because he knew that he hadn't completely executed his move the way he wanted. But, that was the epitome of Iron sharpening Iron.

At the end of the session it was Mufasa, aka DT Sheldon Rankins, who spoke to both the OL and DL as they broke the huddle making sure that they remembered that they were all Texans and on the same team after things did get a little testy. But, before that Rank showed why he is such a valued member of this DLine, winning a rep with a nice swipe/rip combination to get on the edge of the IOL for a rep win.

When I spoke with DT Kayden McDonald earlier in camp, I asked him to describe himself to fans and others that may not have seen him play at Ohio State. "Stout" was his one word answer and I threw in "powerful" which he agreed with wholeheartedly. He wanted to announce that powerful presence with authority on his first rep of the day against fellow rookie C/G Keylan Rutledge. But, the former Georgia Tech star held firm and anchored on the spot. Now, it's important to note that he didn't give ground either. He didn't back up, just stayed in front. He anchored perhaps one step behind the ball and didn't move as McDonald attempted to move him backwards. I mean, I have seen every center that has come through this building for 13 years and I have never seen that happen. Not once. I have a hot take about Rutledge, but I'll save it for now.

When people around the NFL discuss DE Danielle Hunter, they often mention what a physical specimen he is, one that wins with power and just sheer athleticism. But, Danielle is as cerebral in his approach to pass rushing as anyone I've studied or watched over the past three decades. I saw that in his rep against T Aireontae Ersery today. Hunter understands angles and leverage so incredibly well so when he starts up the field on his rush, he often changes in midstream because he can sense where the tackle sets up, where the QB is located and the most direct line to the QB. So, he started his first rush as if he was going to go high side, but when Ersery pushed himself to get to the cutoff point, Hunter just chopped back inside and he was right at the QB. That was all smarts and football IQ, something for which Danielle doesn't get enough credit.

DT Junior Tafuna is constantly working to evolve in his second season as a Texan, especially uncovering a little bit more diverse pass rush skill. But, the one pass rush move that he has is so tough to stop - bull rush. He's such a powerful dude and he can walk right down the middle of an IOL as he did on his first rep in one-on-ones.

With the addition of Braden Smith and the re-signing of T Trent Brown, many thought T Blake Fisher would be the odd man of the tackle party, if you will. But, the rep that he had against DE Dominique Robinson was as good a rep that any OL had in that drill. Robinson tried to Euro chop through Fisher, but the former Notre Dame star was poised, stood tall and "caught" Robinson as he was trying to chop his hands. When that didn't work, Robinson tried to go back through Fisher and that didn't go well for the Texans defender. That was teaching tape type stuff from Fisher on his first rep in the drill.

I mentioned Kayden McDonald and his stout power earlier and for good reason. On his second rep, he reached back for that fastball, aka, bull rush, and took an IOL back into the lap of the coach/QB in the drill. DAYUM.

Rutledge came back for a second rep against fellow rookie DT Dominic Bailey and it had a similar result. But, at the end of the play, there was a little skirmish as the two didn't want to stop tangling when the whistle blew. Those two have been involved, separately and now together, in a few fracases since camp started. There's a lot of passion and SWARM in both of them, I'll leave it at that.

Speaking of power, Texans G Wyatt Teller is still strong as, well, you know. He went nose-to-nose with one of the Texans DTs on one rep. Unfortunately, the DT, who I didn't get the number on, slipped as he was rushing, but Teller used that to his advantage, thrusting him down into the turf on the rep. Teller made it look easy as well.

Tafuna had two really excellent bull rush reps earlier in the drill, but rookie G Febechi Nwaiwu anchored about as well as possible against the powerful Tafuna on the final rep.

To start seven on seven, QB C.J. Stroud completed his first three passes, including the final one, a deep out to WR Jayden Higgins. THAT throw was chef's kiss.

The quarterbacks were hot in seven on seven as they should be during that drill. The thing that stood between the QBs and a perfect period was great coverage on RB Jawhar Jordan by S Kaevon Merriweather. He ran step for step with Jordan down the field from QB Davis Mills to force the incompletion.

Two plays later, rookie UDFA CB Collin Wright stepped in front of his receiver for another interception. Brilliantly played by the rookie from Manvel, back home for the start of his NFL career. When I spoke with Wright after practice for our end of practice interview, I asked him about that pick. He immediately said "yeah, that was my linebacker making that play for me." SWARM worthy answer for sure. But, Wright has been noticeable for sure. At the press conference podium yesterday, CB Kamari Lassiter was asked who caught his attention out on the field. Lassiter responded that Wright was doing great things.

During the first team drill, it was fantastic to see DE Jadeveon Clowney out on the practice field. On the first play, he was lined up on the right side and the Texans threw a pressure at Mills that gave Clowney a free run at Mills. But, the sixth-year veteran threw a perfect outlet throw to TE Brevin Jordan just before Clowney impaled, errr, would have impaled him into the turf.

Two plays later, Jordan went down the sideline and Mills threw one up for him near the goal line. CB Tremon Smith made a tremendous play poking the ball out at the last minute. That was one hell of a one-on-one competition during a team drill.

Then, Stroud got under center and threw one of the best passes I've seen him throw all camp long. Now, this has been a camp when he's thrown a ton of them, but this one was oh so beautiful. He had Jayden Higgins up the far side but CB Derek Stingley Jr. was step for step with him. Stroud threw a backshoulder ball that Higgins worked back to make the catch with Stingley Jr. all over him. Just absolutely perfect.

On the next play, Stroud found Higgins again beating a blitz, something the Texans offense has done a much better job with throughout this camp. I wrote in my notes "7 is carving them up."

The next play was perhaps the perfect training camp play…so to speak. Stroud took his drop from center and the pressure was immense. Will Anderson Jr. would've had a sack, but C.J. kept the play alive for the time being, rolling away from the pressure to his right side. Then, he saw TE Dalton Schultz and, on the run, Stroud threw a laser into the chest of Schultz who never broke stride. That…I mean…what did I just see? That throw? My goodness. So, defense would've gotten the sack, but I'm glad they let that play roll to see THAT throw from 7.

Then, the Texans finished with a team drill - "Coming out" as it's called. Ball deep inside their own territory. Mills attempted to find WR Jared Wayne on the first play, but CB Jaylin Smith knocked it away. Two plays later, however, Mills found TE Cade Stover in an open void for the first down.

Stroud then took his first snap from his own two yard line and handed it to RB David Montgomery. Well, it didn't take but a split second before DT Tommy Togiai knifed into the backfield and wrapped up Montgomery for what would've been a safety. I've said this for a while about Togiai - people miss the quickness and agility. They know that he's one of the strongest pound for pound players on this team, but his most underdiscussed asset, in my estimation, is his quick feet. Dude can move and that's why he's an honorary fullback.

On the next play, RB Woody Marks burst through a small hole to move the ball out from the shadow of the offense's own goal line. Throughout camp to this point, Woody has been explosive, bursting through any sized hole in the defense.

Then, 51 got his sack on the last play of the period. Unfortunately, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and Dalton Schultz collided with one another in a nasty collision and both were down for a second. It does appear, thankfully, that both will be okay, but that was one ugly, inadvertent collision.

On the second to last play of the day, rookie LB Aiden Fisher, wearing Cap's 59 jersey, looked like the former Texans' star. The offense ran outside zone to the right and Fisher beat everyone to the spot and faced up the running back for no gain. Fisher's IQ is impressive, but he can run too, which was highly evident on that final running play/stop.

Alright, that's going to do it for today, but there's always more and tomorrow will come soon enough. See you then, everyone!!