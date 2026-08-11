Harris Hits: Nico Collins Shines as Texans Take Camp Inside Reliant Stadium

Monday afternoon in the radio studio, Marc and I looked up on the TV and ESPNU was re-running Yale's comeback win over Youngstown State in the 2025 FCS playoffs. In that game, Texans rookie RB Joshua Pitsenberger was fantastic, rushing for 209 yards and three TDs, including the game winner, in a 43-42 comeback win. Then, on Tuesday, here in NFL practice, he had a couple of stellar runs, including one off the left side that he started at the 10-yard line and almost hammered home into the end zone.

So, then our radio show ended and we went down on the elevator to get to the field. While in the elevator, Stroud threw a gem to RB David Montgomery for an 80-yard touchdown. Dammit. Apparently, that was pretty as all get out…and we missed it riding down eight floors to the stadium field.

Then, once we got down to the field, Stroud threw a dart to Nico Collins for a completion. That happened a few plays before some feistiness took place between C/G Keylan Rutledge and Will Anderson Jr. My guess is that Keylan likes Snickers and Will likes Milky Ways, so the beef between the two was understandable. Anyone who doesn't like 100 Grand bars and we're going AT IT. So, yeah, I got it.

As such, I wanted to see how Rutledge would respond on the next play. Well, question asked and answered. He locked up a defensive lineman in one-on-one pass protection about as well as it can be done, allowing Stroud to find WR Justin Watson for another completion.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn then knocked home a field goal to end the drive with three points from 40 yards out.

The next offensive play was immediately sniffed out by rookie LB Wade Woodaz. He hit a gap in the defense and stuffed the Texans run play with a TFL.

Four plays later, LB Henry To'oTo'o did exactly what Woodaz did and stuffed a run in the backfield. Talk about hitting it on the run, my goodness, Henry was flying and was untouched. Later, To'oTo'o sniffed out a screen in the right flat; the fourth-year veteran is playing better and better and faster too.

But, on the next play, the pass protection was BRILLIANT as Stroud stood upright and delivered one heck of a throw to Nico across the middle for a first down. I wrote in all caps "PASS PRO GREAT!" so yeah, the pass protection was on point on that completion.

Then, it was time for the situation of the day - Down nine, three timeouts, three minutes left in the game. That's a tough one, but there are certain situational "landmarks" if you will to hit and the Texans seemed to hit them.

One moment that stood out to me was Nico Collins' decision after a catch. So, here's what I mean. Down nine, the thought is to go freakin' fast; we need two scores. So, Stroud completed passes to TE Dalton Schultz and WR Jayden Higgins to start the drive, going ultra fast to save as much time as possible. But, as the clock approached the two minute warning, it was going to be difficult to get two plays in under the gun, so to speak. So, Stroud slowed up just enough to make sure they ran ONE efficient and productive play, not rushing to do it. He threw to Nico across the middle and this is where Nico did the 100% exact right thing. He wasn't going to make it to the sideline but he didn't need to either. That was going to be the last play before the two minute warning where the clock stops automatically. So, Collins caught the pass and headed STRAIGHT up field, gaining as much as he could before the end of the play. That's the play many players don't make, but Nico not only knew to do it, but then picked up 15-20 yards knowing the clock would stop when he was tackled.

The drive ended in a field goal, but the defense came out and used the three time outs and stopped the offense to get the ball back. On the first play after the stop, Stroud threw deep to Nico who made the catch inside the ten yard line. But, on the final play, someone hit Stroud's hand/arm, which forced the ball to flutter in the air…into the hands of LB Azeez Al-Shaair to end the drive.