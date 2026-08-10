Harris Hits: Tank Dell Returns to Team Drills as Texans Defense Stays Hot

S Reed Blankenship is such a great fit in this defense because he can do so many different things. One way that he fits is his strength/placement in the run fit. On the first play of the second team session, he fit a run perfectly from his S spot to hold the offense to no gain.

Now, it's key to note that the rest of practice was spent working on third down situations of all types. Third and short, medium and long…so it is hard for the offense to get much going, especially against this group of angry and violent defenders.

After Blankenship slammed the door shut on a run, DE Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter had a two man party, meeting at the QB, as they have done together for so long. They arrived at the same time too, which is a party MUST.

Two plays later, rookie CB Collin Wright made ANOTHER BIG play. I was shielded so I couldn't see where C.J. Stroud wanted to throw the football, but I saw the defenders on the sideline and on the field react positively and looked up to see Wright had come down with another pick. He just keeps getting better.

DE Dylan Horton wasn't completely 100% to start camp, but he seems to be hitting his stride. He had a great rush a few plays later when he looped inside and got into the face of Davis Mills for a "sack".

On the last series of that second team period, Stroud attempted to find TE Dalton Schultz, but LB Henry To'oTo'o stuck his hand into the fray and forced a PBU. On the next play, CB Derek Stingley Jr. was all over his WR to force an incompletion. I'm not convinced that the defense gave up any more than a total of 15 yards in that entire period. Sticky coverage. Dominant up front. That was a "I'm HIM!" period for the defense.

After forcing two incompletions, the defense finally got its forced turnover. Stroud checked down to RB David Montgomery and the Texans RB turned upfield to pick up some YAC. But, LB Azeez Al-Shaair threw a wicked Peanut Punch on the ball and forced it loose. That was a heck of a play by Azeez.

It took another four or five plays, but the offense finally got on track when C.J. Stroud read the blitz and found an open WR Nico Collins. That was really good quarterbacking.

In between those plays, LB Wade Woodaz nearly came up with a pick but his hands failed him. He had gotten in position underneath a crossing receiver. When QB Davis Mills threw that ball, I don't think he thought that Woodaz would be able to even get close to his receiver, but the rookie LB accelerated into the throwing area, but couldn't hang on for the INT.

A few plays later, Stroud stepped up in the pocket to avoid the fierce rush and put a ball between the 1 and the 2 on Nico Collins' jersey for his best completion of the day. He ripped that fastball after stepping up in the pocket and Nico made sure to not let that one get away, making the catch.

Fittingly, the last time the Texans played at Reliant Stadium, DT Tommy Togiai finished the game with a flourish. This time, on the practice field, mind you, Togiai did it again with a clean sack as he whipped whatever IOL was in front of him in a quick minute. That was quicker than quick and he got to the QB free and clear as a result.