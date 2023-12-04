Harris Hits: Denver Broncos | Week 13

Texans WR Nico Collins was absolutely superb on Sunday with nine catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. On this first down play, the first play of the third drive of the game. It was time to go DEEP. The Texans brought in 12 personnel (one RB, two TE) and put those TE and Tank Dell to the right side of the formation. Collins faced Bronco CB Fabian Moreau who was in press coverage. QB C.J. Stroud put the ball in the belly of RB Dameon Pierce on play action and stepped back behind solid protection. That play fake drew the LBs close to the line of scrimmage. On his release, Nico beat Moreau inside, stacked him (got him on his back hip) and took off running like a bullet train down the field. C.J. reached back for his fastball and launched downfield as Moreau had no help behind him. Nico had Moreau by three steps and snatched the deep throw from Stroud for 52 HUGE yards on the BOMB! The Texans scored their first TD nine plays later.

Nico finished the day with 191 yards, which leaves him just nine yards short of 1k for the season in just 12 games. He's made every type of catch this year, but those deep ball catches were impressive on so many different levels. What a day for the Texans 2021 THIRD round pick in his THIRD season.

Unfortunately, the last number THREE is the Texans actual #3 Tank Dell, who was drafted in the third round and broke his fibula on Dameon Pierce's touchdown run on Sunday. My heart sank when I realized that Tank was injured after the TD run. This team will miss so much about Tank and not just the receiving output each and every week. If he is indeed done for the season, he will have put together one of the greatest rookie seasons in recent memory - 47 catches for 709 yards and a Texans rookie record seven TD. Damn, that one hurts.

I mentioned Will Anderson Jr. above, but he wasn't alone because another former THIRD round pick had himself a day as well and was a key figure in the last defensive play of the game. That would be Jon Greenard. One thing I want to start with is the excitement that Anderson Jr and Greenard have for one another after big plays. When Will Anderson Jr had his second sack of Wilson on a bootleg, Greenard was right there to celebrate with him. When Greenard chased down Wilson for his sack, Anderson Jr was cheering as much as the boisterous NRG Stadium crowd was.

On the final play of the game, though, Greenard had perhaps his best rush of the day and that's saying something because he and Anderson Jr strung together quality rushes throughout the game. On the snap, Greenard hit LT Garett Bolles with some power immediately and as soon as Greenard saw Russell Wilson in his sights, he immediately discarded Bolles to chase Wilson. The interception for Jimmie Ward ended the game but a Greenard sack would've done the same. He came so close but he forced Wilson to throw before he wanted…and Ward made the pick to end it!

There were so many stars on the day. Desmond King was robbed of one of the best defensive plays of the season. Jimmie Ward was super-important and came up with the pick to end the game. Brevin Jordan had THREE huge catches and the runs afterward were hugely important.