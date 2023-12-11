Harris Hits: New York Jets | Week 14

On the bus to the airport and on the plane home, I was fairly upset to have stood all day in the rain and watch the Texans revert back to pre-DeMeco Ryans performance. Then, once we got on the bus to NRG, I thought, again, about those things I mentioned above.

-The Texans were without their top THREE pass catchers. C.J. can only do so much without them. Here's another thing, C.J. didn't throw the ball poorly at all. The narrative will be that Zach Wilson outplayed him and the numbers are slanted for sure, but watching the game back, C.J. was accurate for the most part and threw passes where he's been putting them all season long. The numbers won't show that at all, but watch each throw - there aren't many BAD ones, especially so in that weather.

-And, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed make lives tough on some of the best WR groups in the league WITH their top three pass catchers.

-And, Quinnen Williams has done that to EVERYONE.

-And, the Jets circled the wagons in a big way and Zach Wilson looked like he was at BYU again.

-And, it was the perfect storm after eight straight weeks of late game finishes.