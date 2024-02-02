Harris Hits: Senior Bowl Observations | Day Three

Senior Bowl week is truly Survival of the Fittest. That reared its head on Thursday as a solid handful of prospects sat out Thursday's practice. Even with a scaled down roster, work got done and I focused most of the day with the perimeter players going one-on-one with LBs and DBs. It was red zone time so let's dive into my Harris Hits for the final day of Senior Bowl practice in Mobile.

HOF WR Jerry Rice was on hand to watch his son USC WR Brenden Rice today. He was standing a few feet from me before practice when I turned around and was starstruck. I don't normally get that way, but I was dumbstruck to see Brenden's Pops. The younger Rice is an intriguing prospect and he had a strong week. He's got great size, long, LONG strides and some serious twitch and speed. He's physical and beat up some DBs in the process of doing his work. His first red zone route made me laugh, honestly. I didn't write down who the DB was but Rice ran off the ball and HAMMERED the DB, knocking him on his wallet, running a slant route and making an easy catch for a TD. His second slant route TD was even more difficult as he had to extend on a ball away from his body for another TD as he beat Oregon CB Khyree Jackson for the score.

A little later in the same drill, Rice ran a return route for a touchdown from a slot position. His change of direction was outstanding on that route. He has an intriguing set of skills to say the least.

A fellow Pac-12 prospect stood out today as well. I haven't written much about Oregon safety Evan Williams but it's not because he didn't have a strong week. He was excellent in coverage on Thursday. The first route that Williams shut down was one from Michigan TE A.J. Barner. The Indiana Hoosier turned Wolverine ran a quick out, which is nearly impossible to cover from an inside leveraged defensive back. But, Williams exploded into the area for a PBU.

On his second rep, Williams blanketed Minnesota TE Brevyn Spann-Ford on a wheel route in the back corner of the end zone. BS-F is 6-7 so a 50/50 ball with some height is pretty much a 85/15 ball for the tall Gopher TE. Williams, however, was in such great position on his coverage that he was able to climb the ladder and knock the ball away for another PBU. Williams led the Ducks with 82 tackles in his only year at Oregon, after transferring from Fresno State. He gives me a Jessie Bates-vibe and he's going to be higher in the Harris 100 than on other people's/teams' boards as I love how Williams impacts games from the safety position.

UCF WR Javon Baker has been solid all week, nothing overtly stood out, but he saved his best for the last day. On a fade route in one-on-ones, he SKIED for the touchdown catch as if he was on a trampoline. When he went up in the air, there were audible gasps and a few "HOLY SH--!" comments near me. I can still see him RISING above the defensive back, snatching that fade route for a touchdown. Throughout the week, Baker did some work from the slot in addition to some on the outside and could be a name you hear in the future.

I've mentioned UNH RB Dylan Laube all week due to his unique combination of RB/WR skills, but today he went full slot receiver and cooked dudes all day long. He went into the slot, shook a nickel DB and ran a slant route with a yard of separation for a TD.