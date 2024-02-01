Harris Hits: Senior Bowl Observations | Day Two

The second day of the Senior Bowl is always my favorite of the week. It's full pads. The first day rust is kicked off. The cream stays at the top or rises to the top. Guys that struggled a bit get a chance to self-correct. The intensity goes up a notch as players are facing some of the same guys for the second day. It gets a little testy. It's awesome. So, let's dive into my Harris Hits from Day Two of the Senior Bowl.

Three wide receivers have truly stood out more than any others the past two days. Now, Georgia WR Ladd McConkey didn't have as great a day Wednesday in the afternoon practice, but there's little question that he's a top 50 Harris 100 prospect. The other two - Michigan WR Roman Wilson and Florida WR Ricky Pearsall - were magnificent on Wednesday.

Wilson has put on a show in every single competitive drill. After practice, he compared himself to Seahawks Pro Bowl WR Tyler Lockett, but I see more Will Fuller V. Either way, he made a one hand catch at the end of practice in a "best on best" period that left everyone buzzing. Toledo star CB Quinyon Mitchell has locked up EVERYONE all week long, but Wilson lost him on his out route but Michael Penix Jr. threw the ball up the field. Wilson threw up his right hand as he was falling out of bounds and snatched the ball out of the air to the amazement of everyone in the building.

Florida's Pearsall is going to be one of my Draft Crushes. Why? Well, he's having a Cooper Kupp like Senior Bowl. He's not Cooper Kupp but here's what I mean. Years ago, Kupp embarrassed every DB on nearly every single route. I saw DB's fighting to get a piece of Kupp to show the future Rams Pro Bowl receiver that Kupp couldn't do THAT on them. Then, Kupp wasted everyone. By day two, dudes were ducking him because he just ran a brilliant route, got separation and made the catch…all over the field, all the time. It was as impressive as anything I've seen in Mobile. Pearsall is approaching that status. No matter the route. No matter the defensive back. Pearsall wins. He wins with speed. He wins with pacing and tempo with his routes. He snatches the ball with his hands away from his body.

The first route that I saw of his during one-on-ones on Wednesday was a corner route deep down the field. When he made the break out of his route to the corner, he ACCELERATED AWAY from the defensive back easily. The throw was up the field a little bit, but Pearsall adjusted to make the catch look easy. Later, in the same drill, he won with a curl route against Rutgers CB Max Melton who has been as tough to beat as Quinyon Mitchell has been. It's clear that the QBs are looking for Pearsall because he's going to get open and make a play for them. Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman threw him a quick hitch on the first play of a third down team period and Pearsall transitioned from catch to SPRINT in a blink. Between McConkey, Wilson, Pearsall and Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, it's tough to separate those guys in my Harris 100. Some great options for sure, if the Texans are in the pass catcher market this April/May.

A player that has been on my radar screen for a while, a loooong while, is NC State LB Payton Wilson. The linebacker group in Mobile is solid, but Wilson stands out amongst this group. If he's healthy…and that's been a big if throughout his career, he's near the top of the list. He made one heck of a pass breakup on a throw to Penn State TE Theo Johnson in team drills.