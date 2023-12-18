Harris Hits: Tennessee Titans | Week 15

Then, Keenum went another step further with under two minutes in overtime. Here's how I described it in my Big Play Breakdown:

The Texans got multiple stops in overtime but the last defensive stop gave them one final chance at a game winning field goal. They started at the 20-yard line with 11 personnel in the game with Devin Singletary as the lone running back in the backfield. As soon as he took the shotgun snap, Keenum wasn't completely in love with the two routes to his left. Just as he scanned to the right, OLB Harold Landry was rushing from the right side and got his right hand on Keenum. But, RT Charlie Heck never quit on the play and pushed Landry on past, away from Case, and Keenum escaped to the right side. When he did, Singletary became the key. He had initially run a return route, flashing to the flat and then reversing back inside. He was open momentarily, but when Keenum started scrambling, he put scramble rules into effect. He then turned back to the outside and lost S Elijah Molden who then stumbled a bit. Keenum floated the ball to the sideline and hit Motor in stride. 41 yards later and the Texans had a realistic shot to win the game.

Nearly nine years to the day that he stepped out of a deer blind and beat the Ravens in 2014, Keenum took his legendary status, as Marc Vandermeer noted, to a different level. It was never perfect, but it was better that way. Outstandingly better.

The defense finished the game with seven sacks. SEVEN. One week after giving up over 300 yards passing to Zach Wilson, the Texans defensive front, without Will Anderson Jr and Blake Cashman, completely dominated the game.