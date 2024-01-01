Harris Hits: Tennessee Titans | Week 17

For the first time since 2015, the Texans completed a sweep of the Tennessee Titans. The first win, up in Nashville in week 15, was as memorable as any we've had in this season, but Sunday's win was as complete as any win the Texans have had in 2023. Let's dive into some Harris Hits from the win.

On Thursday, Marc Vandermeer posted a picture of C.J. Stroud in advance of our Thursday night radio show with the headline.

"He's Back!"

Yes, he was. Stroud returned to the starting lineup with as smart a performance as he's had all year long. He's put the cape on plenty to go into superhero mode when this team has needed it, but his teammates made sure he didn't have to on Sunday. He was hit just twice by the same guy Harold Landry III and sacked once…by the same guy. But, Stroud was brilliant in his passing decisions and overall decision making.

He brought things back to the offense that had been lacking, just because he can make throws that many QBs throughout the world can't make. He really worked the perimeter of the Titans' defense with out routes to Nico Collins and Robert Woods. He finished with a 102.7 passer rating, threw a TD and managed the offense beautifully.