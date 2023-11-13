Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

This will go down as one of my favorite wins for many reasons, but one reason is that EVERYBODY contributed to the outcome. How about DeAndre Houston-Carson, eight year veteran, who re-arrived in Houston just two weeks ago having to start at safety and then coming up with a pick in the fourth quarter? With the Bengals big-time passing game, there was so much concern about the Texans safety situation, but DH-C played a solid game and had that one key turnover.

How about CB Shaq Griffin who came up with Burrow's other interception with just under four minutes left in the game? Then, he intelligently took a knee to move the ball out to the 25-yard line.

How about veteran starting CB Steven Nelson? He didn't practice all week long and the consensus was that Nelson was only going to get on the field in an emergency capacity. Yet, in the second quarter, there was Nelson out on the perimeter at his typical CB spot to help out the defense. Didn't practice one minute this week yet showed up when the Texans needed him most.

How about DE Will Anderson Jr? Forced one holding penalty and racked up two QB hits on Burrow. He was a short half step behind Greenard on his sack and had Greenard not gotten there, Will was going to handle that for his third sack of the year.

How about clutch TE Dalton Schultz? Third down and six, last drive, just over a minute remaining. GOTTA HAVE IT SITUATION! Where does C.J. Stroud look? 86. 25 yard gain over the middle, taking a wicked lick at the end of it.

How about DB Tavierre Thomas leading the team in tackles?

How about RB Dare Ogunbowale registering the HIT of the Year on the Texans kickoff just prior to the end of the first half…and another tackle on special teams in the fourth quarter?

How about WR Xavier Hutchinson picking up another explosive run (17 yards) to set up C.J. Stroud's rushing TD early in the fourth quarter?

Finally, how about K Matt Ammendola? Three for three on field goals. Three for three on extra points. Ammendola last attempted a field goal in a regular season game on October 16, 2022. I'll do the math for you…that's well over a year ago. Yet, there he was…Paycor Stadium…38 yards away from a magical finish in his first NFL game in over a year…game on his foot.

And he nailed it.