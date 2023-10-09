Harris Hits: Week 5 at Atlanta

What a frustrating afternoon in Atlanta as the Texans went down to defeat to the 3-2 Atlanta Falcons. I mentioned it all week, the Falcons were two different teams - one on the road and one at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Unfortunately, the Texans played the one at Mercedes Benz Stadium and paid the price in a 21-19 loss to the Falcons on a game ending Younghoe Koo field goal. Here are my Harris Hits from a see-saw affair in the Dirty Dirty.

I want to start with a good thing, so let's talk about the final offensive drive of the game. The second half was not one that the offensive staff and players are going to WANT to remember, but that closing drive was one to build off of for the future. It culminated with one of the best throws/catches in a while. QB C.J. Stroud dropped a dime on TE Dalton Schultz for the touchdown. Schultz ran one of the best routes of the day. He started to run the basic/in route and once he got Falcons S Jessie Bates to bite on that route, he turned up the field and Stroud released the ball at the exact right time. That was as pretty a route, pitch and catch as we've seen all season long.

What stood out more than anything else on that touchdown was the reaction. I decided to just look around the field, the sideline and I saw the OL on the field showing more emotion than I've seen from any of that, say, reserved group. Staff, coaches and players on the sideline showed much of the same excitement. Surprisingly, I was probably the most calm person on the field, if you can believe that. But, inside, I was losing my mind, just wishing that there were 8 seconds remaining, not 108 seconds.