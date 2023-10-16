Harris Hits: Week 6 vs. New Orleans

A few weeks ago, I was worried about Dalton Schultz. He just wasn't in a good groove or synergy with the offense in any way, shape or form. But, against the Steelers in week four, he caught his first touchdown of the season on a throw from Devin 'Motor' Singletary. He had three catches for 42 yards in that game. Then, in Atlanta, he had seven grabs for 65 yards and the touchdown that had everyone buzzing late in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, he scored another touchdown on a beauty of a toss from QB C.J. Stroud in the south end zone. That made it three games in a row with a touchdown for Schultz. The first three games, Schultz had seven catches for 47 yards. In the last three games, he has 14 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His first catch of the game was such a veteran move, running his route, seeing Stroud start to move, sliding into an open area and snatching the first down catch. He's becoming the security blanket for Stroud that we imagined him to be and will continue to be in the near future.