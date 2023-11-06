Harris Hits: Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

That Noah Brown TD gave me assurance that Stroud was okay after a shaky start. I just didn't think Noah was going to take it to the house. I saw Brown catch the ball after Stroud's fastball hit him right in stride. But, what I couldn't see was Tank Dell throwing his body into Zyon McCollum, pinning him inside and allowing Brown to get to the sideline. Once at the sideline, Noah hit the GAS and took OFF for the end zone. He then hit Davis III with a stiff arm at the five yard line and ran into the end zone. That touchdown cut the Bucs lead to 20-16 and signaled that it was on.

The Texans missed the two point conversion and as we discussed that miss, I remember saying to the radio crew "It's okay, we're scoring three or four more times. We'll be okay." That did happen, but Tampa Bay made it more than interesting scoring a couple of times too.

I got a chance to talk to Texans TE Dalton Schultz after the game and it was his best game in a Texans jersey. He was fantastic. The touchdown on fourth down was a play that Dalton told me that it wasn't one that they ran much, but that he had worked with C.J. on Friday in practice. The play that really put it over the top happened in the third quarter. The Texans faced a third and eleven play down by seven. Stroud went back to pass and couldn't find a soul open. So, he kept dancing and working the pocket. He played keepaway from the Bucs DL but there was no one open. Finally, Schultz slipped upfield after staying in to block for his rookie QB. About four yards downfield, Stroud just flipped one to Schultz as if to say, here, see what you can do, I'm tired of scrambling. As soon as Schultz turned upfield, Bucs star LB Lavonte David hit Schultz. David doesn't EVER miss but Schultz shook him off immediately and there was a ton of room to run. He picked up the first down and charged downfield where he ran right the you-know-what over the Bucs loquacious LB Devin White at the Bucs 30-yard line. On the next play, Stroud hit Tank in the back of the end zone to draw within one point.

At some point in the second quarter, I noticed that I couldn't find Ka'imi Fairbairn on the sideline. Typically, he kicks into the net to get ready for field goal attempts near Cam Johnston and Jon Weeks. But, he wasn't there. Then, I saw Cam talking to RB Dare Ogunbowale. It hit me then, uh oh, something's wrong with Kaimi. I knew that Dare was a soccer player and I saw him juggle a soccer ball during training camp this summer relatively easily. Putting two and two together, I figured that Dare would need to kick at some point. When the second half started and Kaimi didn't come out of the tunnel, Dare was putting the ball on the tee for the kickoff. But, when DeMeco Ryans eschewed kicking extra points after the first two touchdowns in the second half, I thought all Dare would do was kickoff.