History-making day by C.J. Stroud paved by the 'A' word

It's all about the 'A' word with C.J. Stroud.

The rookie quarterback's history-making Sunday earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award today.

Stroud, who torched the Buccaneers for five touchdowns, 470 passing yards and a 147.8 passer rating, thinks the team performance could possibly kickstart some bigger things.

"I think it's something that can get us rolling," Stroud said. "Momentum is everything in this league and in the game of football. We've got to ride this momentum and work really hard in practice this week."

Stroud spread the ball to seven different receivers in the 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay, and three of those pass-catchers tallied more than 100 yards. Wide receivers Noah Brown and Tank Dell, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, all eclipsed the century mark. All three also caught touchdowns in the win, as did wide receiver Nico Collins. Dell caught two scores, including the game-winner with just six ticks on the clock remaining in the game.