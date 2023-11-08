History-making day by C.J. Stroud paved by the 'A' word

It's all about the 'A' word with C.J. Stroud.
The rookie quarterback's history-making Sunday earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award today.
Stroud, who torched the Buccaneers for five touchdowns, 470 passing yards and a 147.8 passer rating, thinks the team performance could possibly kickstart some bigger things.
"I think it's something that can get us rolling," Stroud said. "Momentum is everything in this league and in the game of football. We've got to ride this momentum and work really hard in practice this week."
Stroud spread the ball to seven different receivers in the 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay, and three of those pass-catchers tallied more than 100 yards. Wide receivers Noah Brown and Tank Dell, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, all eclipsed the century mark. All three also caught touchdowns in the win, as did wide receiver Nico Collins. Dell caught two scores, including the game-winner with just six ticks on the clock remaining in the game.
He also became first rookie in NFL history to pass for at least 470 yards and throw five or more scores. in a single game.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans remains impressed with Stroud's calling card: accuracy.
"That was the one thing that stood out with C.J.," Ryans said. "You see the passes that Tank caught, but just being able to slow the film down and pause it and see the precision of where those throws were – it's just unreal to see how precise he was. The accuracy, ball placement being exactly where it needed to be, it's very impressive."
Stroud, an Ohio State alum, returns to the Buckeye state this weekend for a Sunday showdown with the Bengals in Cincinnati.