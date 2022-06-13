Home stretch before Break... Begins now | Daily Brew

Jun 13, 2022 at 06:46 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

What began in mid-April, is wrapping up this week.

The Texans are in their final week of the offseason training program, as they'll host a minicamp at the Houston Methodist Training Center beginning tomorrow.

Once the minicamp concludes, the players will be off until training camp, which starts in late July. According to Head Coach Lovie Smith, the last few months have been productive. The time off before training camp is important.

"It's winding down a little bit," Smith said. "I'm kind of looking forward to that break just as much as the players are."

Very much like the last three weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), the Texans will conduct on-field work and practice without pads this week.

The first preseason game is Saturday, August 13 at NRG Stadium versus the New Orleans Saints.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

John's Hot Takes: Texas Edition | Daily Brew

The offseason has nearly come to a close so let's have a little bit of fun, combining a Twitter favorite and football/Pop Culture. Let's go!

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Tight Ends | John Harris' 2022 Position Breakdown

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans 2022 tight ends room.

news

What Andre Johnson told Derek Stingley, Jr.

Houston Texans Legend Andre Johnson said he's spoken with rookie DB Derek Stingley, Jr., and he's impressed.

Advertising