Home stretch before Break... Begins now | Daily Brew

What began in mid-April, is wrapping up this week.
The Texans are in their final week of the offseason training program, as they'll host a minicamp at the Houston Methodist Training Center beginning tomorrow.
Once the minicamp concludes, the players will be off until training camp, which starts in late July. According to Head Coach Lovie Smith, the last few months have been productive. The time off before training camp is important.
"It's winding down a little bit," Smith said. "I'm kind of looking forward to that break just as much as the players are."
Very much like the last three weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), the Texans will conduct on-field work and practice without pads this week.
The first preseason game is Saturday, August 13 at NRG Stadium versus the New Orleans Saints.