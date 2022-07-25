'Homegrown' Texans | Daily Brew

There are many Texans on the Texans.
More specifically, there are several players from the Houston-area who play--and have played--for the hometown NFL squad.
Last night at 11 on ABC-13/KTRK, Texans TV presented a 30-minute special titled "Homegrown".
It highlighted the connection Defensive Lineman Ross Blacklock, Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green, Defensive Lineman Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and former Defensive Lineman Earl Mitchell have to their roots.
The brainchild of Tyler Suddarth and Tyler Marcotte, who are videographers/producers for Texans TV, the show dug into what it means to each man to suit up for Houston. It covers a wide swath: Mitchell is now retired, but was a member of the first state title team from North Shore High School. After college, he was drafted by the Texans in 2010. Okoronkwo, who earned a Super Bowl ring last season with the Rams, was happy to sign with the Texans in free agency this offseason and return closer to his Alief home. Blacklock and Green are starting their third and first years, respectively, for the club.
We went back to the schools, homes and fields where each of the four made memories, and heard from them and their coaches and loved ones about why it's so special they've had a chance to play professionally for the Texans.
In addition to the three current players on the squad, there are several others from the area, and numerous Texans from different parts of the Lone Star State.
At the top, Head Coach Lovie Smith was born in Gladewater, Texas and grew up in nearby Big Sandy. Multiple times since his hiring in early February, Smith has reiterated how good it feels to be a Texan coaching the Texans.
You can click on the video below, or click HERE if you'd like to watch it on YouTube.
The Texans begin Training Camp this Friday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center.