Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

|ROUND
|OVERALL SELECTION
|Name
|Position
|School
|1ST
|3
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|LSU
|1ST (PHILADELPHIA)
|15
|Kenyon Green
|OL
|Texas A&M
The Houston Texans select Kenyon Green in the 2022 NFL Draft
With the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.
Trade Recap, Round 1 Pick 13 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans traded Round 1 Pick 13 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft
With the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU.
By the slimmest of margins, the mock drafts from around the internet have the Texans taking an offensive lineman instead of a cornerback at third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the second of their two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who the Texans will take at 13th overall.
Tune in for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 as the Texans introduce their new Draft Class.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris makes his predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network huddled with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty in Las Vegas. The Draft Expert gave some opinions on Houston's first-round possibilities, the running backs and receivers available, and the future of QB Davis Mills.
With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With just over a week before the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who they think the Texans will take third overall. Six names have become the most-mocked to Houston.