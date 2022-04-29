Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

|ROUND
|OVERALL SELECTION
|Name
|Position
|School
|2ND
|37
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|Baylor
|3RD
|68
|3RD
|80
