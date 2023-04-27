Houston Texans 2023 Season Tickets on sale now! | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
Zach Tarrant, houstontexans.com
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

The NFL Draft is a huge moment for Houston Texans fans as they welcome the newest members of the squad that DeMeco Ryans and his staff will push to adopt a SWARM approach to the everything they do.

Texans season ticket members will find out what the next generation of Texans talent can bring to the field, and everyone else will wish they got on board earlier.

Season Ticket Members will see the newest Texans face the Broncos, Cardinals, Saints, Steelers, Bucs, Browns, Jags, Titans, and Colts in 2023. They'll also enjoy exclusive player meet and greets, savings on gameday and at the team shop, and priority access to training camp and draft party events.

So get your Season Tickets today and SWARM with DeMeco and the 2023 Houston Texans Draft Class!

