Houston Texans Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans 2026 season schedule features eight regular season home games and two preseason contests at Reliant Stadium, highlighted by fan-favorite game themes, the celebration of the franchise's 25th Season and the highly anticipated debut of the Texans' new Rivalries uniform. Their primetime slate features a Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup where the Texans will take the field in their new Rivalries uniforms for the first time against their all-time leading primetime AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. The team will also commemorate its 25th Season in Week 4 when they host the Dallas Cowboys, their first regular season opponent ever played at Reliant Stadium.

The home schedule kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13 as the Texans host the Buffalo Bills for Kickoff presented by Hyundai. Fans are encouraged to wear white as the Texans take the field in their Liberty White uniforms.

The following week, Houston celebrates the city's cultural diversity with International Day presented by Kroger against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 20. As one of the most diverse cities in America, Houston will spotlight the many cultures and communities that make the city unique.

In Week 4, the Texans will celebrate their 25th Season when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4, for the 25th Season game presented by Reliant. The matchup carries special significance as the Cowboys were the first regular season opponent to face the Texans at Reliant Stadium in 2002. The game will serve as an opportunity to honor the players, leaders and fans who have helped shape the franchise throughout its first 25 seasons.

The Texans will return home in Week 7 to host the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 25 for the Battle Red Game presented by Mattress Firm. Fans are encouraged to wear red as the Texans take the field in their Battle Red uniforms for the matchup.

Thursday Night Football returns to Houston for a nationally televised matchup in Week 11 on Nov. 19 as the Texans host the Indianapolis Colts for Rivalries presented by Bud Light. Under the primetime lights, the Texans will make their first appearance in their new Rivalries uniforms during their fifth Thursday Night Football contest between the division rivals. Fans are encouraged to wear H-Town Blue to help create an electric atmosphere around this primetime matchup. The NFL and Nike will unveil all 2026 Rivalries uniforms later this summer.

The following week, Houston will honor military members and first responders for Salute to Service presented by Chevron against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29. Coaches and on-field staff will wear Salute to Service gear throughout the game in recognition of those who have served our country.

In Week 15, the Texans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 20 for Kids Day presented by Texas Children's. This family-focused gameday will feature a kid-friendly atmosphere designed to create lasting memories for the next generation of fans.

The regular season home slate concludes with Space City presented by Ticketmaster against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. The day and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The Texans will begin their preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 13 for the Play Football game at 7 p.m. CT where they will highlight the next generation of youth and high school football athletes. The following week, the Texans will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Aug. 20 for a second Play Football game at 7 p.m. CT with a focus on the Texans' She's Next efforts to champion the rise of girl's flag football in Texas.

From celebrating 25 seasons of Texans football to primetime rivalries, iconic uniforms, and fan-focused game themes, Reliant Stadium will be the place to be throughout the 2026 season.