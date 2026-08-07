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Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Preseason Week 1 between the Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium on August 13.

Aug 07, 2026 at 05:33 PM
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Houston Texans Staff
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WEEK 1 · Thu 08/13 · 7:00 PM CDT

VS

Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers

KTRK/ABC-13
95.7 THE FAN
Reliant Stadium
GAMECENTER LIVESTREAM

LOOKING FOR WAYS TO WATCH TEXANS GAMES?

  • Check out all the ways to watch here

WANT TO COME TO THE GAME VS CHARGERS?

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WHERE CAN I WATCH THE TEXANS VS CHARGERS GAME?

  • TV broadcast: NFL Network and KTRK
  • Houston-area broadcast: ABC-13
  • Out-of-Market: NFL+
  • What: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers in Preseason Week 1
  • When: Thursday, Aug 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Reliant Stadium

WHERE TO STREAM THE TEXANS GAME?

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TEXANS VS. BILLS

SEPT. 13 AT 12:00 PM CT

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FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION!

Turn on notifications in your Houston Texans app and subscribe to the Texans on YouTube and follow us on social media to make sure you never miss a Texans game highlight this season.

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TEXANS GAME ON A TEXANS RADIO AFFILIATE?

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: 95.7 The Fan, Audacy app, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES.

Texans postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Texans YouTube channel. Make sure to turn on notifications on Houston Texans App to receive updates on when the press conferences start. Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

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