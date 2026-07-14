Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair Passes Away

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at the age of 89. She is survived by four children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

"Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "It's impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom. Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans. I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I'm heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate."

Since moving to Houston in 1960, Janice and her husband Bob raised four children and embarked on a lifelong career of giving back to the community. The McNairs were generous philanthropists, making education and medical research the cornerstones of their charitable giving. In total, Bob and Janice contributed more than a half billion dollars to charity. Contributions were made through The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the Houston Texans Foundation and The Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation in Forest City, N.C. Janice served as a director of each foundation.

In 2025, Mrs. McNair was inducted as the fourth member of the Texans Ring of Honor. She was honored at a halftime ceremony where she was lauded by Texans fans who showed their appreciation to her for bringing football back to Houston and the immeasurable impact she's made in the years since. Her name was placed in the rafters next to her late husband, Bob's, and alongside Legends Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt.

The Houston Texans Foundation was created in 2002 at the inception of the franchise. It was born out of Janice and Bob's strong desire to do great things for Houston, especially Houston's youth. Since the Texans Foundation's inception in 2002, more than $51 million has been raised to inspire hope in H-Town. The Texans Foundation leverages the power of football to strengthen our community, support youth development and break down barriers to fundamental resources.

Through The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, Janice and Bob established McNair Scholars programs which recruit the best and brightest students and faculty to the University of South Carolina, Rice University, Baylor College of Medicine, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas Children's Hospital. Their contributions to academic medical research, including a transformational gift in 2007 to Baylor College of Medicine support medical scientists who are innovating treatments for disease. The McNair Campus was named in recognition of their generosity. In 2015, the McNairs established programs at universities across the country to empower students with an understanding of free enterprise systems and with the entrepreneurial skills to create new enterprises. The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina serves as a model for entrepreneurism centers in higher education.

McNair grew up in Orangeburg, S.C., was active in sports, choir and student government, president of the South Carolina Association of Student Councils and governor of the South Carolina Girls' State. She graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, S.C. with a degree in education and later received an honorary doctorate from Columbia College. She was a breast cancer survivor.

STATEMENT FROM CHIEF COMMUNITY OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE HOUSTON TEXANS FOUNDATION HANNAH MCNAIR:

"Janice was an extraordinary mentor, inspirational role model and visionary leader. Giving back has always been the heartbeat of our organization and that started with Janice. I'm honored to carry her legacy and love of sports and community forward. She will be sorely missed and remain a shining example for us all."

STATEMENT FROM TEXANS HEAD COACH DEMECO RYANS:

"Mrs. McNair was an incredible woman who will be deeply missed. As a player, she and Mr. McNair built an organization that felt like a family and it was a true honor to play for them. I will always remember the day I came home to Houston in 2023. Mrs. McNair welcomed me back into the Texans family with open arms and her signature warm smile. We shared the same vision of bringing the organization to new heights and I will continue to work every day to accomplish that goal. My thoughts and prayers are with Cal, Hannah and their family during this time."

STATEMENT FROM TEXANS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER NICK CASERIO:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. McNair. She was a remarkable person whose kindness and compassion left a lasting impact on our organization. Her genuine care and the consistent support she constantly showed our players, coaches and staff will be remembered fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with Cal, Hannah and the entire McNair family during this most difficult time."

STATEMENT FROM TEXANS PRESIDENT MIKE TOMON: