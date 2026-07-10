 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Texans Have Been Hiding Easter Eggs — Here's What We Know

Jul 10, 2026 at 10:22 AM
Author Image
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

RivalriesNOdate

Texans fans, circle November 19 on your calendars. The Colts are coming to Reliant Stadium on Thursday Night Football, and the Texans are going to debut brand-new Rivalries uniforms for the occasion. Texans SVP and CMO Doug Vosik recently sat down with the Houston Chronicle recently, and what he shared has me counting the days until the unveil.

The NFL's Rivalries uniforms initiative lets two divisions per year design an alternate look worn once a season against their biggest division rival. Some fans might've expected the Titans to be the opponent for this one, but Vosik explained exactly how the decision was made. "What it really came down to in the conversations with the McNairs was really this: What division team has most recently presented ourselves with the most competitive games and games of consequence?" Vosik said. "If you look at the past couple years especially, it has been the Colts. Those games of consequence are what turns into really good rivalries in the past, present and future."

So what about the uniform itself? Vosik kept plenty close to the vest, but the hints he dropped were exciting. "You've heard Hannah talk a lot about the importance of H-Town Blue as part of our culture here," he said. "She's been really vocal and direct in the press that every time we have a uniform refresh, every time we have an opportunity, we're going to keep advocating for a little bit more, a little bit more, a little bit more. We really mean that and take that to heart and we know that's still a driving force behind a good amount of our fan base to represent a color of the city and a color of the culture."

Battle Red is going to be part of the equation too. The H-Town Blue and Battle Red options are the two best-selling uniforms and the players' favorites.

What really got my attention was the creative concept behind the look. Vosik talked about the team pushing for something nobody else has done. "How can you tell a local story that we haven't told yet?" he said. "What's a local story or something that inspires us creatively that teams haven't tapped into yet? When I say that, you know a lot of teams have tapped into Space City, and it's so great, but what's a story that hasn't been told? What's something that's maybe a market secret that not everybody knows about but a lot of Houstonians take pride in or once they discover Houston has it, they go, 'Wow, that's special, that's cool.'"

And here's the fun part — Vosik says the team has actually been dropping Easter eggs since the end of last season, working clues into the artwork on the website and social media channels. When the big reveal finally happens, Vosik promises fans will look back and say, "Oh man, they've been giving us bread crumbs the whole time."

I can't wait to see these in person, and you know John and I are going to break it all down right here on the podcast the moment they drop. Subscribe to Texans All-Access on Spotify and Apple Podcasts so you're ready when we go live.

For the full story, check out the Houston Chronicle's exclusive with Doug Vosik.

Related Content

news

Davis Mills on Why Year 2 of the Texans Offense Is "Light Years Ahead"

"It's always nice going into year two of an offense instead of having to fully install the entire thing for the first time," Mills said.

news

Texans Training Camp Fever and Big Predictions

The breakout player conversation was a favorite today.

news

Texans Camp Is Three Weeks Out and WR Josh Kelly Interview

WR Josh Kelly joined us in the studio, and you could feel the energy from this young man.

news

World Cup Heartbreak & Blake Fisher's Year 3 Growth Plan

Entering year three, Fisher talked about his offseason body work, playing both tackle spots under Cole Popovich, and learning from Trent Brown.

news

Jaylen Reed Is Locked In for Year 2 and the Texans Are Better for It

We got to talk with Reed and right away you could tell this is a young man who is locked in.

news

Harris Fires Back at ESPN Ranking, Plus Epic 2023 Flashback on All-Access

Training camp is right around the corner and the energy is starting to build.

news

2026 Texans Game Themes: Everything You Need To Know

From the Rivalries game to Battle Red and everything in between - this season is going to be special at Reliant Stadium.

news

Jake Hansen & Jake Andrews talk O-line, team culture, plus Glenn Davis breaks down the World Cup

Subscribe to Texans All-Access on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and stay locked in as we head toward training camp.

news

How Ali Gaye Went from The Gambia to the NFL & Brandon Codrington's Walk-On to Pro Path

DE Ali Gaye's journey from The Gambia to the NFL is one you have to hear. Plus CB Brandon Codrington opens up about walking on in college with zero offers and grinding his way to the league.

news

Jared Wayne Talks Mastering His Craft, Learning From Nico Collins and the 2026 Texans Offense | Texans All-Access

The highlight of today's show was our visit with Jared Wayne, the Canadian-born WR who's been grinding with this team since 2023.

news

All-Time Texans Defensive Draft on Texans All-Access

John Harris, Sean Pendergast and Marc Vandermeer each drafted an all-time Texans defensive roster — snake-draft style — and it got competitive in a hurry.

Advertising