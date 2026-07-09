Texans Training Camp Fever and Big Predictions

I love that y'all keep coming back to Texans All-Access on Spotify and Apple Podcasts — if you haven't subscribed yet, now's the time because we are rolling into training camp and the content is only going to get better from here.

Thursday night was special because the band was back together. John Harris, The General John McClain, and yours truly sat down for what turned into one of our most entertaining shows of the summer. And The General came out swinging. You'll have to listen to hear his big predictions about the ground game, but it was music to my ears because we know how badly this team wants to run the football in 2026.

The breakout player conversation was one of my favorites. McClain named Tommy Togiai as a guy who turned into a legit defensive force in the span of one season. On offense he went with Jayden Higgins, and overall his pick was Calen Bullock getting national recognition.

We also had a blast debating the best sports movie biopics — Will Smith as Ali, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane in Moneyball, Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash — and I think Johnny surprised some people picking Will Smith.

Oh, and training camp? Tickets for eight open practices sold out in under two hours. Two hours. That tells you everything about where this fanbase is right now. We are less than three weeks away from players hitting the field at the Houston Methodist Training Center and I cannot wait.