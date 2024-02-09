Houston Texans past, present and future makes big splash at NFL Honors

The Houston Texans didn't just make a splash at the 2024 NFL Honors.

They jumped off the high dive, tucked both knees to their chest, cannonballed into the deep end and drenched the audience.

Legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. won Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, respectively.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik were also nominated for Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively. Those five, along with Team Chairman/CEO Cal McNair and Houston Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair were all in Las Vegas for the 13th annual awards show.

In an interview with Brandon Scott of SportsRadio 610, Ryans explained the significance of the evening.

"This moment is special because of the entire organization," Ryans said. "To have two rookies up for an award, Andre's up for Hall of Fame. It's putting the Texans back on the map. We are on the map now, and the entire world is able to see the type of people we have in our organization. That's what makes the night special."

For the McNairs, they pointed out the significance of a couple duos—Exec. VP & General Manager Nick Caserio and Ryans, as well as the rookies Stroud and Anderson—to the success the franchise experienced in 2023.

"I think you just start putting all the pieces in place," Hannah McNair said. "You just start building. Boy, have we built this year. It's incredible."

Cal McNair added that while the turnaround seemed to happen instantaneously, it took a little bit of time.