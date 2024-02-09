John McClain goes behind the scenes with Andre Johnson for the Hall of Fame's 'big reveal' 

"Kennard really sold it," Johnson said. "I had no idea what he was up to. He never gave me or my family any indication that something like that was up. I still can't believe he was able to pull it off."

Kennard McGuire also was there, smiling and holding back tears. McGuire is a long-time Houston sports agent who's represented some of the best players in history, including Pro Football Hall of Fame clients like linebacker Andre Tippett and offensive tackle Orlando Pace. After the selection committee voted on the Class of 2024, Johnson was elected in his third year of eligibility.

Porter, the Hall of Fame president, and other members of his staff go to great pains to make sure the newest class doesn't find out about their election until they get the knock. In Johnson's case, the Hall of Fame reached out to McGuire for help. McGuire was asked to find a way to make sure Johnson was at home at 2:30 p.m. on an afternoon in late January.

To his credit, McGuire concocted a plan so brilliant it turned out to be true. McGuire and Johnson are extremely close – "like family," -- as McGuire puts it. Johnson is like an older brother to McGuire's oldest son, Kennard Jr. They're so close Johnson accompanied Junior on a visit to Harvard, where he'll be a freshman and play football in the fall.

McGuire had been thinking about adding Johnson to his will to make sure his children are taken care of in case something happens to him and his wife, Dawn. McGuire never told anyone in his family or Johnson's family anything about the Hall of Fame. To get everybody together, McGuire told Johnson he would come to his house to sign the papers to be added to his will and that he needed two witnesses, recommending Johnson's mother and brother.

"It's never been an agent-client relationship," McGuire said. "It's always been family. He's always been there with my son going back to Little League football. He came to games every year. I did add him (to his will) because he's someone my son completely respects, admires and looks up to like a brother.

"So we were at Andre's house, and everyone thought we were waiting on my attorney. When the Hall texted saying their flight was late and it would be like 3:30, I just told Andre my attorney's flight back to Houston was delayed. Let me tell you, it was a painful couple of weeks because I knew I couldn't tell anyone. The last week or so, it was really difficult to keep quiet about it because Andre and I communicate almost every day, but I knew it had to be a surprise when they knocked on his door."

And it was. Looking back at the experience, McGuire and Johnson are still amazed the Hall of Fame's secret never got out before he answered the door.