 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

"This was for the whole city of Houston": Andre Johnson talks Hall of Fame

Feb 14, 2024 at 04:37 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

80 is on Cloud 9.

Last Thursday night in Las Vegas, Texans legend Andre Johnson was introduced as one of the seven members of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Number 80 during his 12 years with Texans, and the last of just two players to ever wear that jersey number, Johnson will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August. From the more than 36,000 men who played professional football, he's one of just 378 who'll get a gold jacket as a Hall of Famer.

Since finding out the news, the former wide receiver has been elated.

"I just feel like I'm on a cloud right now," Johnson said in a Wednesday press conference at NRG Stadium. "I don't think anything could make me mad."

11th on the all-time lists for career receiving yards and career catches, Johnson was the first star of the franchise. He came to town as the third overall pick after a glittering career at the University of Miami. The first four seasons saw Johnson and the Texans finish under .500 every season. They weren't above .500 until 2009.

Through it all, Johnson was excellent, pumping out an average of 84 cates for 1,133 yards per season over 12 years with Houston. When he found out he was headed to the Hall, it meant so much to him. But he also explained why it wasn't just meaningful to him, alone.

"I don't think this was only just for me," Johnson said. "I think this was for the whole city of Houston. It's for the whole organization. Just hearing people talk about…grown men telling me that they were crying. Having people to tell you that God gave us a superhero here in Houston. Those are things that you don't even realize how people look up to you or you playing that game can affect a city."

In three different years, Johnson rang up more than 1,500 receiving yards. This August he'll enter the Hall as the first player who spent the bulk of his playing days with the Texans. He can't wait to see the turnout from Houston's fanbase.

"I already told people in Canton that they better get ready, because Houston's going to show up and show out," Johnson said. "The love I've received from this city and the fans, it's truly been great. It's been a fun time. I know that they are super, super excited for this to be happening. Honestly, I can't wait to see what happens in Canton. I hear it. I could be in the grocery store or wherever, and all you hear is, 'If they let you in Canton, we're coming.' So, I know there will be a lot of people there, and I know it will be a great moment for everybody."

Related Content

news

Houston Texans past, present and future makes big splash at NFL Honors

It was a banner evening for the Houston Texans, as Andre Johnson was announced as a 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer and quarterback C.J. Stroud joined defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. as Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the year for 2023.
news

John McClain goes behind the scenes with Andre Johnson for the Hall of Fame's 'big reveal' 

"I don't know if it's really sunk in yet," Johnson said. "It might not until I walk across that stage in Canton."
news

Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.  
news

Andre Johnson selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Houston Texans legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson was named a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

Andre Johnson surefire Hall of Famer for DeMeco Ryans 

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans played six seasons with Andre Johnson. In Ryans' mind, there's no doubt Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Put. Him. IN: Stats say Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer

Andre Johnson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards, and we examined how he compares in some key categories with the 10 men in front of him on that list.
news

Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.
news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.
news

Andre Johnson's numbers vs. 10 NFL pass-catching greats

Andre Johnson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards, and we examined how he compares in some key categories with the 10 men in front of him on that list.
news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. 
news

Put him in: 10 reasons why Andre Johnson belongs in Hall of Fame

WR Andre Johnson is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here are 10 reasons why he belongs in Canton.
Advertising