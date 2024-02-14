"This was for the whole city of Houston": Andre Johnson talks Hall of Fame

80 is on Cloud 9.
Last Thursday night in Las Vegas, Texans legend Andre Johnson was introduced as one of the seven members of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Number 80 during his 12 years with Texans, and the last of just two players to ever wear that jersey number, Johnson will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August. From the more than 36,000 men who played professional football, he's one of just 378 who'll get a gold jacket as a Hall of Famer.
Since finding out the news, the former wide receiver has been elated.
"I just feel like I'm on a cloud right now," Johnson said in a Wednesday press conference at NRG Stadium. "I don't think anything could make me mad."
11th on the all-time lists for career receiving yards and career catches, Johnson was the first star of the franchise. He came to town as the third overall pick after a glittering career at the University of Miami. The first four seasons saw Johnson and the Texans finish under .500 every season. They weren't above .500 until 2009.
Through it all, Johnson was excellent, pumping out an average of 84 cates for 1,133 yards per season over 12 years with Houston. When he found out he was headed to the Hall, it meant so much to him. But he also explained why it wasn't just meaningful to him, alone.
"I don't think this was only just for me," Johnson said. "I think this was for the whole city of Houston. It's for the whole organization. Just hearing people talk about…grown men telling me that they were crying. Having people to tell you that God gave us a superhero here in Houston. Those are things that you don't even realize how people look up to you or you playing that game can affect a city."
In three different years, Johnson rang up more than 1,500 receiving yards. This August he'll enter the Hall as the first player who spent the bulk of his playing days with the Texans. He can't wait to see the turnout from Houston's fanbase.
"I already told people in Canton that they better get ready, because Houston's going to show up and show out," Johnson said. "The love I've received from this city and the fans, it's truly been great. It's been a fun time. I know that they are super, super excited for this to be happening. Honestly, I can't wait to see what happens in Canton. I hear it. I could be in the grocery store or wherever, and all you hear is, 'If they let you in Canton, we're coming.' So, I know there will be a lot of people there, and I know it will be a great moment for everybody."