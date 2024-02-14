"This was for the whole city of Houston": Andre Johnson talks Hall of Fame

Through it all, Johnson was excellent, pumping out an average of 84 cates for 1,133 yards per season over 12 years with Houston. When he found out he was headed to the Hall, it meant so much to him. But he also explained why it wasn't just meaningful to him, alone.

"I don't think this was only just for me," Johnson said. "I think this was for the whole city of Houston. It's for the whole organization. Just hearing people talk about…grown men telling me that they were crying. Having people to tell you that God gave us a superhero here in Houston. Those are things that you don't even realize how people look up to you or you playing that game can affect a city."

In three different years, Johnson rang up more than 1,500 receiving yards. This August he'll enter the Hall as the first player who spent the bulk of his playing days with the Texans. He can't wait to see the turnout from Houston's fanbase.