Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Sep 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

HOUSTON – The NFL named Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. He is the first Texans player to win the award since 2017 and the eighth player in franchise history to garner the honor.

Stroud, the NFL's first winner of the award for the 2023 campaign, is just the fifth offensive player in club lore to be named the NFL's Rookie of the Month, joining Deshaun Watson (2017), DeAndre Hopkins (2013), Steve Slaton (2008) and Domanick Williams (2003).

In three games during September, Stroud completed 78-of-121 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 906 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 98.0. He ranks first in all major passing categories among rookies across the league including completions, yards, passer rating, touchdown passes, touchdown-interception ratio, yards per attempt and more.

Stroud's impressive numbers have placed him atop the club's history in numerous categories, as his 64.5 completion percentage, 78 completions, 906 passing yards, 98.0 passer rating and four touchdown passes all rank first by a Texans rookie through the first three weeks of any season. His passer rating through the first three games stands as the third-highest in NFL history by a rookie during that span.

In Week 2 against the Colts, he completed 30-of-47 passes for 384 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 103.5 passer rating, marking the second-most passing yards by a Texans rookie signal caller and second-most by a player 21-years-old or younger since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, trailing only Matthew Stafford (422). Additionally, his 906 passing yards overall rank third in NFL annals for most passing yards by a rookie through Week 3, trailing only Cam Newton (1,012) and Justin Herbert (931).

Stroud, who was selected second overall in 2023 NFL Draft, became the first player in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his first three career starts. He also surpassed Warren Moon (103), Carson Wentz (102), Case Keenum (102) and Tom Brady (101) for most passes attempted to begin a career without an interception, currently sitting at 121.

HOUSTON TEXANS TO BE NAMED NFL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Player Award Month Year
C.J. Stroud Offensive September 2023
Deshaun Watson Offensive October 2017
DeAndre Hopkins Offensive September 2013
Brian Cushing Defensive December 2009
Brian Cushing Defensive November 2009
Steve Slaton Offensive December 2008
Amobi Okoye Defensive September 2007
DeMeco Ryans Defensive December 2006
Domanick Williams Offensive October 2003

