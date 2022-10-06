Houston Texans to celebrate Founder's Day in honor of Robert C. McNair

Today, the Houston Texans will celebrate Founder's Day in honor of the team's late founder Robert C. McNair. For the third consecutive year, the organization will honor Bob McNair's life and legacy by supporting a cause he was passionate about. Texans players, coaches, executives and staff are partnering with Family Houston this month, a United Way agency which provides counseling to school-aged kids across the Greater Houston area.

"Oct. 6 will always be one of the most memorable days for our family," Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair said. "No one was more excited for football to return to Houston than Bob. I'm so proud of our entire Texans family for coming together to honor his legacy each year in such a meaningful way."

"One of my dad's greatest joys was giving back to our community, especially the United Way," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "He and mom saw a need and jumped in to help solve it, forming an incredible partnership that has lasted more than 20 years. Being able to honor his legacy by celebrating Founder's Day in this way is special and his dedication to the service of others continues to inspire our organization and our family today."

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Texans players and coaches will host school-aged kids from Family Houston-supported schools on the field at NRG Stadium. In preparation for their visit, Texans staff members will create 200 "Jars of Joy" filled with positive affirmations, encouraging words and inspirational thoughts for school-aged kids who are currently undergoing mental health counseling. The players will spend time with the kids opening their jars and reading the messages with them.

Family Houston's mission is to create a stronger community for tomorrow by helping individuals and families meet the challenges they face today. Since 1904, counselors, financial and employment coaches and community support specialist Family Houston have served children, families and adults across the Greater Houston area. To learn more about Family Houston, please visit familyhouston.org.