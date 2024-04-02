Texans Select Bay Area Football League As 2024 Showcase League

The Houston Texans announced Bay Area Football League (BAFL) as their 2024 Showcase League. Through the Showcase League initiative, the Texans partner with local youth football leagues annually to offer support to help grow the game of football. The Texans provide USA Football coaching certification, CPR and AED training, grant opportunities, and special experiences for league coaches and athletes throughout the season.
Through the partnership, nearly 2,000 youth athletes and over 500 coaches will be reached.
The Bay Area Football League has operated since 1977, seeking to make a difference in the lives of young people in the Houston area.