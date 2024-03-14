Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Danielle Hunter
|DE
|6-5
|263
|29
|9
|LSU
The Houston Texans have re-signed the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|6-2
|315
|27
|3
|Nebraska
The Houston Texans have acquired the following player via trade with the Cincinnati Bengals:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|6-1
|220
|27
|7
|Oklahoma