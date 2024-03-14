 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:17 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:

Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Danielle Hunter DE 6-5 263 29 9 LSU

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following player:

Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Khalil Davis DT 6-2 315 27 3 Nebraska

The Houston Texans have acquired the following player via trade with the Cincinnati Bengals:

Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Joe Mixon RB 6-1 220 27 7 Oklahoma

