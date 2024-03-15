Houston Texans Transactions (03-15-2024) 

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|6-2
|228
|26
|5
|Florida Atlantic
|Denico Autry
|DE
|6-5
|285
|33
|10
|Mississippi State
|Mike Ford
|CB
|6-0
|195
|28
|6
|Southeast Missouri State
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|S
|6-2
|213
|28
|5
|Kentucky
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|6-1
|205
|25
|3
|Ohio State
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|6-2
|230
|27
|4
|Illinois
|Tim Settle
|DT
|6-3
|313
|26
|6
|Virginia Tech
|David Sharpe
|T
|6-6
|343
|28
|2
|Florida
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|6-1
|191
|27
|4
|Florida
The Houston Texans have re-signed the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Noah Brown
|WR
|6-2
|225
|28
|7
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have made the following trade with the Minnesota Vikings:
Houston receives: 42nd overall pick, 188th overall pick and 2025 2nd round pick
Minnesota receives: 23rd overall pick, 232nd overall pick
The Houston Texans have traded the following player to the San Francisco 49ers:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|6-2
|308
|28
|9
|Nebraska
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jesse Matthews
|WR
|6-0
|190
|24
|1
|San Diego State