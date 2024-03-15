 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Houston Texans Transactions (03-15-2024) 

Mar 15, 2024 at 03:01 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Azeez Al-Shaair LB 6-2 228 26 5 Florida Atlantic
Denico Autry DE 6-5 285 33 10 Mississippi State
Mike Ford CB 6-0 195 28 6 Southeast Missouri State
Lonnie Johnson Jr. S 6-2 213 28 5 Kentucky
Jeff Okudah CB 6-1 205 25 3 Ohio State
Del'Shawn Phillips LB 6-2 230 27 4 Illinois
Tim Settle DT 6-3 313 26 6 Virginia Tech
David Sharpe T 6-6 343 28 2 Florida
Tommy Townsend P 6-1 191 27 4 Florida

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Noah Brown WR 6-2 225 28 7 Ohio State

The Houston Texans have made the following trade with the Minnesota Vikings:

Houston receives: 42nd overall pick, 188th overall pick and 2025 2nd round pick

Minnesota receives: 23rd overall pick, 232nd overall pick

The Houston Texans have traded the following player to the San Francisco 49ers:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Maliek Collins DT 6-2 308 28 9 Nebraska

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Jesse Matthews WR 6-0 190 24 1 San Diego State

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-08-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2024 coaching staff today.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (02-21-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (02-21-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (02-20-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (02-1-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-25-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-22-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-17-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising