Houston Texans Transactions (10-1-2022)

Oct 01, 2022 at 02:59 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jordan AkinsTE6-4243306Central Florida
Mason SchreckTE6-5252283Buffalo

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Grayland ArnoldDB5-10187253Baylor

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
1 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
2 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
3 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
4 / 53

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
13 / 53

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
17 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
18 / 53

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
19 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
20 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
21 / 53

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
22 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
23 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
24 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
25 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
26 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
27 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
28 / 53

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
43 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
44 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
45 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
53 / 53

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

