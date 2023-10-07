Houston Texans Transactions (10-7-2023)

Oct 07, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following players from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Tytus Howard T 6-5 322 27 5 Alabama State
Cameron Johnston P 5-11 194 31 6 Ohio State

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
D'Angelo Ross CB 5-9 190 26 2 New Mexico
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 320 24 3 TCU

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Taylor Stallworth DT 6-2 300 28 5 South Carolina

