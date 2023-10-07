Houston Texans Transactions (10-7-2023)

The Houston Texans have activated the following players from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tytus Howard
|T
|6-5
|322
|27
|5
|Alabama State
|Cameron Johnston
|P
|5-11
|194
|31
|6
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|5-9
|190
|26
|2
|New Mexico
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|320
|24
|3
|TCU
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|6-2
|300
|28
|5
|South Carolina