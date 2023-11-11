Houston Texans Transactions (11-11-2023)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|6-0
|190
|22
|2
|LSU
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dieter Eiselen
|G
|6-4
|320
|27
|2
|Yale
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Matt Ammendola
|K
|5-9
|195
|26
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|6-4
|251
|24
|2
|Virginia Tech
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|K
|6-0
|183
|29
|8
|UCLA
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Austin Deculus
|T
|6-5
|321
|24
|2
|LSU