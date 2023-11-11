Houston Texans Transactions (11-11-2023)

Nov 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 6-0 190 22 2 LSU

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Dieter Eiselen G 6-4 320 27 2 Yale

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Standard Elevation):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Matt Ammendola K 5-9 195 26 2 Oklahoma State
Dalton Keene TE 6-4 251 24 2 Virginia Tech

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ka’imi Fairbairn K 6-0 183 29 8 UCLA

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU

