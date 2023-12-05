Houston Texans Transactions (12-05-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Davion Davis
|WR
|5-11
|195
|27
|2
|Sam Houston State
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|6-3
|210
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tank Dell
|WR
|5-10
|165
|24
|R
|Houston
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kerry Hyder Jr.
|DE
|6-2
|270
|32
|9
|Texas Tech