Houston Texans Transactions (12-05-2023)

Dec 05, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Davion Davis WR 5-11 195 27 2 Sam Houston State

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Jared Wayne WR 6-3 210 23 R Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Tank Dell WR 5-10 165 24 R Houston

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Kerry Hyder Jr. DE 6-2 270 32 9 Texas Tech

