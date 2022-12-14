Houston Texans Transactions (12-14-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|29
|7
|Louisiana Tech
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D.J. Montgomery
|WR
|6-1
|201
|26
|2
|Austin Peay
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Restored to Practice Squad/Designated for Return list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jordan Steckler
|OL
|6-5
|305
|26
|1
|Northern Illinois
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weeight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|6-2
|220
|24
|1
|Georgia Tech
The Houston Texans roster in photos.