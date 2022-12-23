Houston Texans Transactions (12-23-2022)

Dec 23, 2022 at 01:50 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the reserve/injured list – designated to return list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Grayland ArnoldDB5-10187253Baylor

The Houston Texans placed the following players on the reserve/injured list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Nico CollinsWR6-4215232Michigan

The Houston Texans signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Malik TurnerWR6-2202265Illinois

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
13 / 53

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
15 / 53

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
16 / 53

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
17 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
18 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
19 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
22 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
45 / 53

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
47 / 53

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
50 / 53

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-17-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-14-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-13-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-12-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-7-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-26-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-22-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-19-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-18-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

Advertising