Houston Texans Transactions (12-7-2022)

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have acquired the following player via waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Taylor StallworthDL6-2300274South Carolina

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Michael DwumfourDL6-1296241Michigan

